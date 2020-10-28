BendPak Introduces Three New XPR Lift Models

BendPak announced it has added three new models to its XPR family of two-post lifts. The extra-tall XPR-10XLS symmetrical and XPR-10AXLS asymmetrical lifts provide more under-lift clearance to help reduce neck and back pain in taller technicians, while the XPR-12C-LTA’s three-stage telescoping arms help reach challenging lifting points on trucks and other vehicles with long wheelbases.

“Because no two jobs – or technicians – are alike, our XPR Series of two-post lifts offers a range of configurations to help customers choose what works best for their specific shops instead of relying on ‘one size kind of fits all,’” said Jordan Garcia, strategic account representative for BendPak. “Tall technicians will appreciate being able to work at full height with an XPR-10XLS or XPR-10AXLS instead of bending under a lift for hours at a time. And techs who’ve struggled to balance a truck on a lift with short arms will waste less time spotting with the new XPR-12C-LTA.”

The BendPak XPR-10AXLS and XPR-10XLS are designed with an extended working height that is ideal for taller technicians. These two-post lifts feature a massive cylinder stroke that raises vehicles 75 inches to 80 inches – at least six inches higher than standard BendPak two-post lifts go.

Each lift has a 10,000-lb. lifting capacity and features an oversized 59-in.-tall carriage for superior strength. The lifts are designed with a single-point safety release, and safety locks spaced every three inches in each column.

The XPR-10AXLS is an asymmetrical lift with triple-telescoping front arms and two-stage rear arms that offer greater arm sweep so they can reach more pick-up points, especially those that can be hard to reach on vehicles with unibody construction, wide bodies or narrow configurations.

The symmetrical XPR-10XLS is designed to provide clear space for opening doors on cars, but can also be used to service trucks and SUVs with an optional extension kit or available Low-Pro arms. When BendPak’s exclusive Low-Pro arms extend, the top of the arm is closer to ground level than other arm designs, helping them slide under vehicles with low ground clearance.

The BendPak XPR-12CL-LTA 12,000-lb. capacity truck lift features three-stage telescoping front and rear arms with a 72-in. maximum reach that is almost 25% greater than those on BendPak’s standard XPR-12CL two-post lifts. These super-sized arms are designed to reach OEM lifting points and maintain a vehicle’s center of balance on even the most challenging wheelbases. To ensure long service life, the lift’s carriage has been strengthened to support the longer arms. Plus, oversized cable sheaves reduce cable fatigue and the baseplates are oversized A36 steel.

All XPR Series lifts have a single-point lock release and safety locks every three inches in each column. They are clear-floor lifts to make it easy to roll tools and equipment under the vehicle being serviced, with the equalization beam and a padded safety shutoff bar overhead. The XPR-10AXLS, XPR-10SLS and XPR-12CL-LTA have been third-party tested and are ALI-certified to meet industry safety and performance standards.

For more information about the XPR two-post lift family, call (805) 933-9970 or click here.