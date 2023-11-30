 Central PA I-CAR Holding Bingo Fundraiser

The fundraiser, which will be held Jan. 20, 2024 from 1-5 p.m., will benefit Central Pennsylvania area collision programs.

The Central PA I-CAR organization will be holding a gift card and designer purse bingo fundraiser on Jan. 20, 2024 from 1-5 p.m. at the Farm and Home Center in Lancaster, Pa. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. The fundraiser will benefit Central Pennsylvania area collision programs. Proceeds will be dispersed by the Collision Education Repair Foundation (CREF).

There will be four special games, a 50/50 raffle, other raffles, food, door prizes and more. Also, a chance to win a NASCAR racing experience.

For bingo, cost is $25 for 20 games.

For the NASCAR experience, raffle tickets are one for $10, three for $20 and six for $30 and 10 for $50. The experience includes driving laps in a real NASCAR race car with no lead car at speeds up to 150 mph! See tracks at nascarracingexperience.com/.

To purchase tickets, click here.

For more information, contact April Lausch at [email protected].

