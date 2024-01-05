CIECA to Hold Webinar on Top Collision Industry Trends

The Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association (CIECA) announced that its next webinar, “Top Collision Industry Trends to Watch in 2024″, is scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 25 at 2 p.m. EST. The one-hour webinar will feature Ryan Mandell, director of claims performance for Mitchell International, Inc.

Mandell said that over the last several years, the collision industry has faced unprecedented challenges. During the live broadcast, he will discuss the most consequential trends affecting collision repairers, auto insurers and vehicle manufacturers.

Those trends include the impact of:

More trucks, SUVs and luxury automobiles on the road

Fluctuating vehicle prices on total loss frequency

Rising average repairable claims severity

Inflation and ongoing supply chain disruptions

ADAS associated with the repair process

Increasing refinish and labor costs

Record-breaking electric vehicle sales

Mandell is the director of claims performance for Mitchell’s Auto Physical Damage division. He works hand-in-hand with insurance executives and material damage leaders to provide actionable insights and consultative direction for their claims organizations. Prior to joining Mitchell, Mandell was director of Northern Operations for B&R Auto Wrecking, manager for Precision Collision Auto Body and claims representative for Progressive. He frequently speaks at industry events on trends in auto insurance, collision repair and vehicle complexity and has been quoted in publications including The New York Times, Wired UK, Road & Track and Automotive News.

Attendees can earn Automotive Management Institute (AMi) credit toward an industry-recognized professional designation and specialty degree by attending this webinar.

All industry segments, including CIECA members and non-members, are invited to attend the webinar.

To register for the webinar, click here.