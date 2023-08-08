 Cool Boss Introduces Coolee Portable Air Cooler

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
BodyShop Business
The information source for the collision repair industry.
Products

Cool Boss Introduces Coolee Portable Air Cooler

The Coolee CL-240 air cooler/ice chest/Bluetooth player delivers personalized comfort virtually anywhere.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Cool Boss has introduced the Coolee CL-240, a unique three-in-one portable air cooler.

Related Articles

Compact and rechargeable, it combines an air cooler, ice chest and Bluetooth player in one go-everywhere package. The patent-pending Coolee CL-240 is ideal for mobile service operations, outdoor repair bays, home garages and shops where the HVAC system just doesn’t cut it. Off the clock, Coolee can create a personal oasis virtually anywhere, delivering a refreshing breeze, cold drinks and cool tunes on the golf course, at the track, by the pool and beyond.

“Coolee keeps you cool and comfortable no matter where work or life takes you,” said Lee Franklin, product manager for Cool Boss. “From working under a car to camping under the stars, Coolee serves as a personal air cooler that also keeps your refreshments and entertainment close at hand.”

Coolee uses the same proven cooling technology as the Cool Boss COOLBLAST and COOLBREEZE series of full-size evaporative coolers, but on a personal scale. When it’s time to chill, simply add ice or reusable freezer packs and a little water and turn it on. Coolee takes it from there.

The CL-240’s temperature management system offers two cooling options: ambient air cooling that uses the chilled air inside the cooler to provide instant cooling relief, or recirculating water cooling that uses an ultra-quiet submersible water pump, heatsink and heat exchanger to deliver maximum cooling performance.

Coolee can blast out air that is up to 35 degrees colder than the ambient temperature. The CL-240 is equipped with two high-speed fans and multi-directional air flow nozzles to provide concentrated ice-chilled air wherever it’s needed. Dual climate-control settings include three fan speeds for each nozzle. Air amplifier attachments offer additional velocity management.

Coolee also keeps refreshments chilled. The CL-240’s 14-quart ice chest holds up to a dozen 12-ounce cans.

Weather-resistant 4.5-inch Bluetooth speakers provide a soundtrack for any task or adventure, letting users stream music, radio, podcasts and more from their mobile devices.

The Coolee CL-240 is equipped with a rechargeable 10,000mAH lithium-ion battery. The battery dock charging station is included, along with a 12V DC power supply adapter cable and a car cigarette lighter power supply adapter cable for maximum versatility. The battery lasts up to 6 hours on low, 4 hours on medium and 2.5 hours on high.

The soft cooler design uses high-density, abrasion-resistant fabric for leak-proof performance and superior insulation in all types of environments. A detachable shoulder strap and sturdy side handles make carrying easy. A dry storage compartment, front zippered pouch and expandable side pockets offer additional storage.

The Coolee CL-240 is available in blue/gray or camo.

For more information and to order, visit coolboss.com/coolee or call (855) 2BE-COOL. Check it out at the SEMA Show in booth nos. 81030 in the Silver Lot and 35137 in South Hall Upper.

You May Also Like

Products

Autel Releases 2022-23 Light-, Medium- and Heavy-Duty Vehicle Coverage

The major software release for Autel’s MaxiSYS 909CV tablet includes the best-selling vehicles in the country so far this year.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Autel announced a major software release for its commercial vehicle diagnostic tablet, the MaxiSYS 909CV, that extends basic and advanced diagnostic — including performing active tests and special functions coverage — to 2023 for North America's most popular light-, medium- and heavy-duty vehicles. This includes the best-selling vehicles in the country so far this year: the Ford F-series, Chevy Silverado and Ram pickup.

Read Full Article

More Products Posts
BendPak Introduces New Parking Lifts

The PL-12000DP and PL-12000DPS securely and efficiently store four vehicles in two parking spaces.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Autel Introduces Alignment and ADAS Lifts

Autel has entered the lift market with 12K- and 14K-capacity lifts designed to enable technicians to perform every needed vehicle service in the same shop bay.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Milwaukee Introduces New Cordless Propane Heater 

The M18 70,000 BTU Forced Air Propane Heater offers users the fastest set-up with all-day maximum heat. 

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Repairify Announces New asTech All-In-One Solution

The asTech All-In-One is a tablet-based solution with local and remote capabilities that is enabled for both asTech remote OEM tool solutions and OEM-compatible diagnostics, as well as ADAS calibrations and programming.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Other Posts

Massive BendPak Industrial Complex Under Development in Alabama

BendPak, Inc. announced it is developing a huge light industrial space on 33 acres in Mobile County, Ala.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
BendPak Invests in New Global Headquarters

Equipment manufacturer buys former Conrad N. Hilton Foundation headquarters to support growth.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Autel Expands Tesla Diagnostics on Ultra Series Tablets

Autel announced it has added significant Tesla Model 3 and Model Y vehicle diagnostic coverage with a new software release and Tesla-compatible cable.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Tsunami Introduces CORE Series Desiccant Dryer

This manual-change desiccant air dryer is available for pre-order with an August 2023 launch.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers