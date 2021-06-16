Full Agenda Released for ASE Instructor Training Conference

The full agenda for the 2021 ASE Virtual Instructor Training Conference is now available. High school and college instructors from auto, truck and collision repair programs nationwide will receive more than 20 hours of technical update training during the conference, which runs July 26-30.

Conference sponsors include ASE, Advance Auto Parts, ATech Training, Daimler Truck, Goodheart-Willcox, Isuzu Commercial Truck and Snap-on. The ASE Education Foundation will open the conference, sharing updates on accreditation standards and other projects. Instructors will then be able to view sessions in three different tracks:

Auto Track

ATech Training – Structured Skilled Development in Teaching Electrical Diagnostics

Audi – Audi Repair Logic and New Technologies

BMW – BMW Dynamic Stability Control (DSCi)

CARQUEST – Automotive HVAC Update

Ford – The Future of the Three Eights

Garage Gurus – Troubleshooting Parasitic Battery Drain

General Motors – Electric Vehicle Operations and Diagnostic Strategies / Awareness

Honda – Honda/Radar & Camera Systems Aiming Best Practices

NAPA Training – Targeting & Destroying Intermittent Problems

Snap-on – Delivering a World Class Training Experience

Stellantis – Jeep Wrangler 4xe PHEV

Subaru – Subaru Select Monitor IV

Toyota – High Voltage Electrical Diagnosis

WD-40 – Getting the Job Done Right

Collision Repair Track

3M – Dust is the Enemy

Axalta – OEM Colors Creating Challenges for the Body Shop

BASF – What it Takes to be An Effective Educator

Car-O-Liner – ADAS Re-calibration using Electronic Imaging Measuring System (EIMS)

CCC – An Introduction to CCC’s Estimating Application

Chief – ADAS Systems and the Importance of Correct Calibrations

Collision Advice – Scanning – It’s Not Just About DTC’s

Collision Hub – The Evolution of Vehicle Construction Materials & Impact on Collision Repair

I-CAR – Preparing Students to Enter the Collision Repair Field

I-CAR – ADAS and the Impact on Collision Repair

Miller Electric – Instructors Guide to GMAW – Collision Edition

Polyvance – Automotive Plastic Repair – Latest Developments

Sherwin Williams – Why Best Demonstrated Practices Will Be Our New Normal

Tradiebot – Education Transformation

Truck Track

ConMet – Wheel Ends for Heavy Duty Trucks and Trailers

Daimler Truck – Vibration Analysis

Exxon/Mobil – Lubricants and Fuels

FedEx Freight – Understanding Aftertreatment for Proper Diagnosis and Repair

HDA Truck Pride – Proper Fifth Wheel Maintenance and Rebuild

Isuzu – Strategy Based Diagnostics – Have a Plan!

Navistar – CE Electric Bus

Noregon – Simplifying Diagnostics on Complex Systems

Redline Detection – Improve Diagnostic Accuracy with High Pressure Leak Detection

Reliance Supply – Fastener Training 101

Ryder – Medium/Heavy Truck Preventive Maintenance

TA-Petro – The Ins and Outs of Electronic Systems

Truck-Lite – Trailer Lighting 101

UPS – Fleet Perspective on the Use of Alternative Fuel Vehicles: CNG/LNG, Hybrid

The cost for instructors from ASE-accredited programs is $150 per person, while the cost for instructors from non-accredited programs is $225 each. Instructors can register now and pay in July, if needed.