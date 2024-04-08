ASE Education Foundation Seeking Outstanding Instructor for the 2024 Byrl Shoemaker Award

Applications are now being accepted for the 2024 Byrl Shoemaker/ASE Education Foundation Instructor of the Year. The award recognizes a high school or college instructor from an ASE-accredited automotive, diesel/truck or collision repair program who demonstrates excellence through his or her personal dedication and commitment to the young men and women who have chosen to pursue a technical career in the automotive service industry.

The winner of the Byrl Shoemaker/ASE Education Foundation Instructor of the Year will receive a plaque, a $1,000 award and an expenses-paid trip for two to attend the ASE Instructor Training Conference held July 15-18 in Minneapolis and ASE’s fall board of directors meeting to be celebrated at the annual technician of the year recognition banquet on Nov. 20 in New Orleans.

Dr. Shoemaker was the state director of vocational and adult education at the Ohio Department of Education from 1962 to 1982. He was a major contributor to education, including the development of the system of career technical education programs in Ohio and the development of the two-year post high school technician education centers that have grown into the system of community colleges across Ohio. Dr. Shoemaker was also instrumental in the development of VICA (now SkillsUSA) in Ohio as well as nationally and the development of NATEF (now ASE Education Foundation) accreditation, ensuring entry-level automotive repair training programs meet standards set by the automotive service industry at the national level.

“There are many individuals within the automotive service education field whose contributions continue to influence and inspire long after they are gone. Such an individual was Byrl Shoemaker, Ph.D.,” said Mike Coley, ASE Education Foundation president. “Few have done as much to advance technician education as Dr. Shoemaker. Each year, the ASE Education Foundation honors his memory with the presentation of an award in his name. It is a once-in-a-lifetime achievement for those outstanding instructors whose work reflects the same dedication to technical education modeled by Dr. Shoemaker.”

Candidates must be nominated by an administrator, such as a principal, program director, dean, department chair or CTE director. Finalists will be contacted by ASE Education Foundation field managers to verify their information and eligibility. To nominate an outstanding instructor, administrators should complete the form at https://form.jotform.com/Michael_Coley/byrl-shoemaker-award by April 30, 2024.