American Honda Motor Co., Inc. has appointed John Chambers as assistant manager of the ProFirst Certified Collision and Honda and Acura Certified Collision programs.

Chambers brings with him a wealth of Honda and Acura knowledge, which will serve the Certified Collision programs well as he leads the network into the future.

Rossana Alvarez is transitioning to a different role within Honda and Chambers will be taking over AHM’s two successful Certified Collision programs.

“An enormous ‘thank you’ to our network and the great work you do to keep our Honda and Acura owners safe,” said Alvarez. “It has been a pleasure to meet so many of you and to learn about the collision industry. Serving the collision industry has been one of the most gratifying parts of my career.”