JohnDow Introduces Two New Product Catalogs

JohnDow Industries (JDI), a leading supplier and distributor of automotive aftermarket equipment and products, has released its new 2024 Service Equipment Product catalog, along with its new line of Electric Vehicle (EV) & Hybrid Service & Safety Product Catalog.

The 64-page Service Equipment Product catalog features a fresh look with helpful product details highlighting key features and benefits. Specifically, this catalog includes:

Large product images with useful callouts of product features

Identification of industries each product is applicable for

An easy-to-read comparison grid on oil handling options and fuel handling options

More than 12 new products

Detailed, pertinent product benefits

At AAPEX 2023, JohnDow introduced its new line of Electric Vehicle (EV) & Hybrid Service & Safety Products and is featuring over 25 new EV/hybrid service personal protective equipment (PPE) products in its new catalog. This new line offers innovative safety products including gloves, face shields, aprons, blankets, insulated tools, jackets and boots among other PPE products specifically designed to safeguard technicians while servicing electric and hybrid vehicles. One of the most notable products in this new safety equipment line is the new Vehicle Fire Blanket, which suppresses vehicle fires and prevents fire from spreading and damaging nearby property while containing toxic fumes and smoke.

“We’ve dedicated ourselves to creating our product lines with our customers in mind by finding out exactly what they need and then creating product solutions,” said Robert Christy, president of JDI. “Our new service equipment catalog and our EV/hybrid service and safety catalog is a visual representation of how our business is moving forward and supporting future vehicle service requirements.”

To view and/or download these catalogs, click here or visit JohnDow.com.