New Cool Boss Overhead Fans Improve Workplace Comfort

Cool Boss, a division of BendPak, has expanded its product lineup beyond evaporative coolers with the new Tempest and Windstorm series of high-volume, low-speed (HVLS) industrial overhead fans. These powerful, efficient fans are designed to deliver optimized temperatures in large interior spaces while drastically reducing energy costs.

“By moving significant volumes of air in a controlled manner, Cool Boss HVLS fans make HVAC systems more efficient, while significantly improving worker comfort and health,” said Lee Franklin, product manager for Cool Boss. “They also help reduce energy consumption, combat air quality issues and can even be integrated into building management systems.”

In commercial or industrial buildings, Cool Boss overhead fans create a more comfortable environment while maintaining low energy consumption. Running the fans counterclockwise in the summer provides the expected cooling effect. But it doesn’t stop there. In the winter, running the fans clockwise mixes heated air rising from below with cooler air sinking from above to provide an optimum temperature without running heaters as often — resulting in up to 30% energy savings.

To really cool things off, a Tempest or Windstorm fan combined with a Cool Boss evaporative air cooler offers maximum performance. Unlike traditional air conditioning systems that circulate the same air, evaporative air coolers send a steady stream of chilled, fresh air into a space. Combine that with the added draft created by an HVLS fan that moves hot air away from the skin, and worker comfort is increased while money is saved.

Cool Boss HVLS fans are available in a range of sizes, from 11.5 feet to 24 feet in diameter. They’re quiet and built to last, using high-strength, fatigue-resistant aluminum alloy for the blades. Blades are powder-coated to ease cleaning and ensure long life. Winglets on the blade ends improve aerodynamic performance and increase airflow. The winglets reduce turbulence, decreasing drag to maximize energy efficiency.

All Cool Boss HVLS fans use direct-drive permanent magnet synchronous motors. These motors are smaller and lighter than traditional AC motors but deliver higher output torque with no gearing required. Overall, this style of fan uses up to 50% less energy than those using conventional motors.

The Tempest Series debuts with two models, both of which have six blades. The CB-11HVLS is 11.5 feet in diameter, offering a max 90 RPM and minimum air volume of of 4,200 m3 (cubic meters). For larger spaces, the CB-16HVLS is 16.4 feet in diameter with a max 78 RPM and a minimum air volume of 10,200 m3.

The Windstorm Series includes two five-blade models. Both Windstorm fans feature a built-in ion generator air purification system to improve air quality. The system removes harmful pollutants and particles from the air while also neutralizing odors. The CB-20HVLS is 20 feet in diameter, with a max 60 RPM and minimum air volume of 12,700 m3. And for the largest spaces, the CB-24HVLS moves massive amounts of air. It is a whopping 24 feet in diameter, with a maximum 55 RPM and minimum air volume of 14,850 m3.

All Cool Boss Tempest and Windstorm fans are UL Certified and Intertek ETL listed. Each model comes with a standard guy wire kit to keep the fan stable without excessive oscillation during operation.

For more information, click here or call (855) 223-2665.