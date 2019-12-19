OMG, Did They Just Say That?

Jason Stahl has 25 years of experience as an editor, and has been editor of BodyShop Business for the past 12 years. He currently is a gold pin member of the Collision Industry Conference. Jason, who hails from Cleveland, Ohio, earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from John Carroll University and started his career in journalism at a weekly newspaper, doing everything from delivering newspapers to selling advertising space to writing articles.

I believe that BodyShop Business is on the leading edge of information on ADAS, scanning and recalibration. Still, it feels good when you, the reader, feel the same way.

For a few years now, Mitch Becker has been providing us a wealth of articles on every angle of this new technology and the repair procedures to make sure it operates correctly. In response to Mitch’s November 2019 article, “OMG, Did He Just Say That,” which told the tale of a shop owner who claimed that he didn’t run into many cars that require scanning or recalibration and that he mainly works on newer vehicles in his area, two readers wrote in to say that it was one of the “best articles” they had read on the subject.

One reader wrote: “I think you’ve just written the best summary article on the topic. As someone who has been involved in the OBD/scan space since 1993, my biggest frustration in the last 18 months with collision has been the mountains of misinformation published by well-intentioned authors (journalists, technicians and shop owners) who parrot someone else’s misinformation and never take the time to learn what is actually real (and needed).”

Another reader wrote: “This is truly one of the best articles I have read yet. Cars today are not like they used to be, and the technicians need to know more about the vehicle they are going to touch than ever before.”

I want to congratulate Mitch on his fine reporting and thank you, the reader, for validating what we at BodyShop Business do every day. This technology won’t be going away anytime soon, so there will be a lot more articles from Mitch coming your way! Check out his latest article, “Test Drives: More Than You Think.”