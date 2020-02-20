Registration Now Open for 2020 PBES Conference

The Auto Care Association announced that registration is now open for the 2020 Paint, Body and Equipment Specialists (PBES) Conference. The event, an annual education and business event that brings together the leaders of the automotive aftermarket paint, body and equipment industry, will be held May 18-20 at the Indianapolis Marriott Downtown in Indianapolis, Ind.

Click Here to Read More

The theme for this year’s conference is, “People and Profits,” which will focus on the lifeblood of companies – their employees – and ensuring profitable business outcomes. Be sure to join industry-leading distributors, manufacturers, WDs and manufacturers’ reps to share knowledge and ideas that will impact your future success.

First-time PBES conference jobber/distributor/rep attendees, age 39 and under, will receive a $200 discount from the “Additional Delegate” rate:

Jobber/distributor/rep member additional delegate = $50

Jobber/distributor/rep non-member additional delegate = $250

To register for the 2020 PBES Conference, click here. The deadline to receive a discounted hotel room rate for the conference is April 17, 2020.

To learn more about sponsorship opportunities at the conference, click here.

For more information about the 2020 PBES Conference, click here.