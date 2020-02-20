Connect with us

Events

Registration Now Open for 2020 PBES Conference

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

The Auto Care Association announced that registration is now open for the 2020 Paint, Body and Equipment Specialists (PBES) Conference. The event, an annual education and business event that brings together the leaders of the automotive aftermarket paint, body and equipment industry, will be held May 18-20 at the Indianapolis Marriott Downtown in Indianapolis, Ind.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

The theme for this year’s conference is, “People and Profits,” which will focus on the lifeblood of companies – their employees – and ensuring profitable business outcomes. Be sure to join industry-leading distributors, manufacturers, WDs and manufacturers’ reps to share knowledge and ideas that will impact your future success.

First-time PBES conference jobber/distributor/rep attendees, age 39 and under, will receive a $200 discount from the “Additional Delegate” rate:

  • Jobber/distributor/rep member additional delegate = $50
  • Jobber/distributor/rep non-member additional delegate = $250

To register for the 2020 PBES Conference, click here. The deadline to receive a discounted hotel room rate for the conference is April 17, 2020.

To learn more about sponsorship opportunities at the conference, click here.

For more information about the 2020 PBES Conference, click here.

Advertisement
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Advertisement

on

Registration Now Open for 2020 PBES Conference

on

Education Sessions to Take Center Stage at HD Repair Forum

on

Midwest Auto Body Trade Show Set for Feb. 27-29, 2020

on

PBES Conference Set for May 18-20 in Indianapolis
Connect with us

Recent Posts

News: PPG Appoints Tom Maziarz VP Automotive Refinish, Americas

News: Wurth USA Expands Partnership with UTI

Associations: SEMA Welcomes Jeff Dahlin as Sales Director

News: CIECA Looking to Hire Executive Director

Consolidators: Arizona CARSTAR’s Win Award from Cystic Fibrosis Foundation
Current Video

Guess the Car

Digital Edition

Webinars

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Walmec North America

Walmec North America
Contact: Jamie Hanson Phone: 866-764-8377Fax: 507-843-4953
,
Learn More

POPULAR POSTS

Sponsored Content

A CLOSER LOOK AT GAS-CATALYTIC INFRARED CURING IN REFINISH

Sponsored Content

In Search of a Good Technician

Sponsored Content

Attention: Please Post This Important Safety Information for Your Customers

Sponsored Content

How to Explain the Value of OEM Parts to Your Customers
Connect