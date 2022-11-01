 SBN All-Female Build Debuts at SEMA Show
Events

SBN All-Female Build Debuts at SEMA Show

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

The SEMA Businesswomen’s Network (SBN) Bronco is on display at the SEMA Show Nov. 1-4 in West Hall booth no. 57061, with a press conference showcasing the build’s unveiling happening today.

Women volunteers ranging in ages and skill sets wrenched on the Ford Bronco 4-door Wildtrak to get it ready for its big debut at the SEMA Show.

The final stages of the SBN All-Female Build project kicked off at the end of September as the Ford Bronco 4-door Wildtrak moved from Southern California to the Motor City.

With support from the entire community, women volunteers ranging in ages and skill sets wrenched on the vehicle to get it ready for its big debut at the world-renowned SEMA Show in Las Vegas. Volunteers installed the Bronco’s roof and roof-top tent, R&R active shutter grille, Oracle headlights and taillights, AMP running boards, Ford roof rack, Yakima platform rack, Baja Forged rear bumper, Ford Lit Bronco grille and readjusted components and parts that weren’t working together.

“It was very much a hands-on learning experience, and the team was eager to take on these challenges, including mocking up bumper fitment plates from cardboard in order to fabricate the actual plates,” said Nicole Bradle, SBN liaison. “The build continues to foster growth and community, not only among the volunteers but also between organizations.”

Cleaning the underside of the vehicle, learning how to wire and install headlights with guidance from Oracle Tech and sourcing parts when things were broken or missing are also among the list of contributions from the volunteers. Female-owned company MRT assisted the team in fabricating and painting the bumper plates and guided the volunteers through the process.  

“The collaboration truly represents the spirit of the build,” said Cathy Clark, chair of the SBN. “This project was a chance to spotlight women in the automotive aftermarket industry and the ways in which they come together and offer support to each other.”

BodyShop Business