SEHON Debuts Cameleon EV Safety Work Stations

SEHON, a German technology company, has launched the Cameleon electric vehicle (EV) workstation that ensures the safety of auto body shops and their employees when working on EVs with multi-material bodies.

Cameleon ensures the safe storage and disposal of EV batteries via bodywork workstations with fixed or mobile safety technology. With its diverse product range, which includes the right tools for battery-electric vehicles, hybrid-electric vehicles or plug-in hybrid-electric vehicles, Cameleon mitigates problems related to dust, fume and gas emissions resulting from the collision repair of EVs.

“Our main emphasis is on education and building awareness as well as a technological solution to the problem,” said Mateusz Gawroniuk, head of international sales for SEHON. “Modern workshops now need 70% knowledge and 30% equipment, not the other way around.”

SEHON’s products meet all safety standards and regulations for the USA, Germany and Europe.

