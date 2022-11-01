 SEMA Announces New Product Award Winners
Guess the Car
Search
Video
Webinar
Products
Buyers Guide
Digital Edition
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
BodyShop Business

on

SEMA Announces New Product Award Winners

on

WIN Opens Nominations for 2023 MIW Awards

on

AASP/NJ Hands Out Russ Robson Award

on

Enterprise Expands Support of 2022 Repairer Driven Education
Advertisement

The Road to AAPEX, Episode 6: The End of the Road

Now there’s just one question left to answer: Did Joe and the Caddy make it to Las Vegas for AAPEX?

Welding on Electric Vehicles, Part 3

How to quickly search for and find OEM hybrid and electric vehicle disabling procedures.

MORE POST

  • Sep 22, 2022

Planning a Buyout of Your

  • Sep 19, 2022

Consolidation Update: The Big Merger

  • Aug 02, 2022

Removing Insurers from the Collision

  • Jul 25, 2022

Auto Body Shop Management: Silo

  • Jun 23, 2022

Do You Have a True

  • May 31, 2022

The Perfect Storm: Is It

  • May 24, 2022

Pricing & Inflation: Will You

  • May 20, 2022

M&A and Collision: An Opportunity

  • May 11, 2022

Auto Body Shop Succession Planning:

  • May 03, 2022

Reader’s Choice 2022: Auto Body

  • Apr 21, 2022

Auto Body Profit: The Squeeze

  • Apr 12, 2022

Auto Body Repair: The Cost

Trending Now

Events: SEMA Show Returns with a Vengeance in 2022

Products: Milwaukee Introduces New M12 FUEL Bandfile

Video: Body Bangin’ with Micki Woods and Clay Hoberecht

News: Suburban Breaks Ground on 20,000-Square-Foot Expansion

Current Issues

October 2022

Digital Edition

Click here  to view past issues.

Newsletter

Get the latest news, insights, and more delivered directly to you inbox.

Subscribe
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Associations

SEMA Announces New Product Award Winners

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

The Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) announced its Best New Products Award winners Nov. 1 at the 2022 SEMA Show. These awards are given to the most innovative and cutting-edge automotive aftermarket products that will be consumable in 2022.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

SEMA’s annual New Product Awards competition recognizes outstanding achievements in the development of products being introduced to the automotive specialty-equipment market at the SEMA Show. Products are judged in 18 award categories, and each category has one winner and two runners-up.

Nearly 2,000 products were entered into the 18 different showcase categories to be considered for a SEMA New Product Awards this year. Winners were selected based on a variety of factors that included superiority of innovation, technical achievement, quality and workmanship, consumer appeal and marketability, and more. 

The New Product Award winners are:

Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) Product

Winner: ALLDATA ADAS Quick Reference, ALLDATA

Runner Up: Hands-On ADAS Calibration Training, I-CAR

Runner Up: Test Drive CoPilot, Opus IVS

Collision Repair & Refinish Product

Winner: Test Drive CoPilot, Opus IVS

Runner Up: 3M RepairStack Performance Solutions, 3M

Runner Up: Fast Puller by GUNIWHEEL, GUNIWHEEL

Electric Vehicle Product

Winner: Active Performance Sound, Borla Performance

Runner Up: APP EV Systems Battery Conversion Kit, APP EV Systems

Engineered New Product

Winner: Pneumatic StraightGate50 Butterfly Style External Wastegate, Turbosmart

Runner Up: Fuel tank laser sensor/sender, International Industry LLC

Runner Up: ORANGETOP HYPERCORE Lithium, OPTIMA Batteries

Exterior Accessory Product

Winner: Angled Front Fender Flare for Bronco, TRAILFX

Runner Up: Armor Box, Hammerhead Armor

Runner Up: Classic Ski Rack, SeaSucker

Interior Accessory Product

Winner: The Legend Mirror DVR Power Switch System, Acumen Robot Intelligence

Runner Up: RFX-55C-PU 1955-59 Chevy Truck Grafix Series Gauge System, Dakota Digital

Runner Up: TYPE S Formula DRIFT Pro Series Ultra-Slim Smart LED Trim Kit, Horizon Brands

Merchandising Display

Winner: Bed Mat Counter Display, Dee Zee

Runner Up: Dee Zee Totem Displays, Dee Zee

Runner Up: M1 POWERED DISPLAY STAND, Mach Built

Mobile Electronics Product

Winner: SRK-JK11H, AudioControl

Runner Up: Ford Bronco Rear Speaker Pods, Metra Electronics Corp.

Runner Up: LPHFD31, AudioControl

Off-Road/4-Wheel Drive Product

Winner: Jeep JL, JT & JK Adjustable Front Bump Stop Kit, RockJock 4×4 by John Currie

Runner Up: Integrated Aero Windshield LED Light Bar System for 2021+ Ford Bronco by ORACLE Lighting, ORACLE Lighting

Runner Up: KIT175 – Ford Extreme Duty Tie Rod and Drag Link Assembly Fits 2017-2022 F-250/F-350 Super Duty, Apex Chassis

Packaging Design

Winner: Bubba Off-Road Truck Recovery Gear Set, Bubba Off-Road Recovery Gear

Runner Up: J-Mount, BOLT Lock

Runner Up: TYPE S Formula DRIFT Pro Series Exterior Smart Lighting Kit, Horizon Brands

Performance-Racing Product

Winner: All New “OPR” Turbocharger Oil Pressure Regulator, Turbosmart

Runner Up: PETERSON FLUID SYSTEMS R4 OIL PUMP W/REAR ACCESSORY DRIVE & FRONT PROCHARGER SHAFT, Specialty Products Company/SPC Performance

Runner Up: Smart Canards, Victor Racing, Inc.

Performance-Street Product

Winner: Antigravity Batteries “RE-START” Lithium Starter Battery, Antigravity Lithium Batteries

Runner Up: Hypertech REACT Throttle Optimizer, HYPERTECH

Runner Up: TractionMAX, JMS Chip & Performance

Powersports Product

Winner: MLX-9000 Series Motorcycle Gauge, Dakota Digital

Runner Up: Belt Temperature Sensor for Polaris/Can-Am, Dynojet Research Inc.

Runner Up: Hypertech Spectrum Power Programmer for Polaris, HYPERTECH

Street Rod/Custom Car Product

Winner: Custom Microsteer Integrated Column Program, Flaming River Industries Inc.

Runner Up: Gen 5 Super Magnum heat/cool/defrost system, Vintage Air Inc.

Runner Up: RTX-33F-X 1933-34 Ford Car Retrotech Series Gauge System, Dakota Digital

Tired and Related Product

Winner: VICTRA SPORT EV, Maxxis Tire

Runner Up: Mastercraft Courser Trail HD, Cooper Tire & Rubber Co.

Runner Up: Open Country R/T Trail, Toyo Tire U.S.A. Corp.

Tools & Equipment Product

Winner: The 92110-SGX Surface Grinder, Burr King Manufacturing Co., Inc.

Runner Up: Vyper Creeper, Vyper Industrial

Runner Up: Buddy Load Binder Attachment, Buddy Load Binder Attachment

Van/Pickup/Sport-Utility Product

Winner: Monkey Bars (Ridge Ready), SeaSucker

Runner Up: Antigravity Batteries “RE-START” Lithium Starter Battery, Antigravity Lithium Batteries

Runner Up: Smartop Platform Truck Bed cover, Smartop

Wheel and Related Product

Winner: MMX Forged Wheel, MMX Wheels

Runner Up: ICON ALLOYS 17″ REBOUND SLX, ICON Vehicle Dynamics

Runner Up: Lynx Trail Gunner Wheel for Bronco, Quadratec

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Associations: Lucid Motors Technology to be on Display in SCRS Booth at SEMA

Associations: Spartan Group Becomes First Performance Group to Include SCRS Membership

Associations: RAE Sponsors SCRS RDE Education Series at SEMA Show

Associations: Repairers Gather at AASP/NJ Annual Meeting to Honor Peers

Advertisement
Connect
BodyShop Business