SEMA Announces New Product Award Winners
The Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) announced its Best New Products Award winners Nov. 1 at the 2022 SEMA Show. These awards are given to the most innovative and cutting-edge automotive aftermarket products that will be consumable in 2022.
SEMA’s annual New Product Awards competition recognizes outstanding achievements in the development of products being introduced to the automotive specialty-equipment market at the SEMA Show. Products are judged in 18 award categories, and each category has one winner and two runners-up.
Nearly 2,000 products were entered into the 18 different showcase categories to be considered for a SEMA New Product Awards this year. Winners were selected based on a variety of factors that included superiority of innovation, technical achievement, quality and workmanship, consumer appeal and marketability, and more.
The New Product Award winners are:
Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) Product
Winner: ALLDATA ADAS Quick Reference, ALLDATA
Runner Up: Hands-On ADAS Calibration Training, I-CAR
Runner Up: Test Drive CoPilot, Opus IVS
Collision Repair & Refinish Product
Winner: Test Drive CoPilot, Opus IVS
Runner Up: 3M RepairStack Performance Solutions, 3M
Runner Up: Fast Puller by GUNIWHEEL, GUNIWHEEL
Electric Vehicle Product
Winner: Active Performance Sound, Borla Performance
Runner Up: APP EV Systems Battery Conversion Kit, APP EV Systems
Engineered New Product
Winner: Pneumatic StraightGate50 Butterfly Style External Wastegate, Turbosmart
Runner Up: Fuel tank laser sensor/sender, International Industry LLC
Runner Up: ORANGETOP HYPERCORE Lithium, OPTIMA Batteries
Exterior Accessory Product
Winner: Angled Front Fender Flare for Bronco, TRAILFX
Runner Up: Armor Box, Hammerhead Armor
Runner Up: Classic Ski Rack, SeaSucker
Interior Accessory Product
Winner: The Legend Mirror DVR Power Switch System, Acumen Robot Intelligence
Runner Up: RFX-55C-PU 1955-59 Chevy Truck Grafix Series Gauge System, Dakota Digital
Runner Up: TYPE S Formula DRIFT Pro Series Ultra-Slim Smart LED Trim Kit, Horizon Brands
Merchandising Display
Winner: Bed Mat Counter Display, Dee Zee
Runner Up: Dee Zee Totem Displays, Dee Zee
Runner Up: M1 POWERED DISPLAY STAND, Mach Built
Mobile Electronics Product
Winner: SRK-JK11H, AudioControl
Runner Up: Ford Bronco Rear Speaker Pods, Metra Electronics Corp.
Runner Up: LPHFD31, AudioControl
Off-Road/4-Wheel Drive Product
Winner: Jeep JL, JT & JK Adjustable Front Bump Stop Kit, RockJock 4×4 by John Currie
Runner Up: Integrated Aero Windshield LED Light Bar System for 2021+ Ford Bronco by ORACLE Lighting, ORACLE Lighting
Runner Up: KIT175 – Ford Extreme Duty Tie Rod and Drag Link Assembly Fits 2017-2022 F-250/F-350 Super Duty, Apex Chassis
Packaging Design
Winner: Bubba Off-Road Truck Recovery Gear Set, Bubba Off-Road Recovery Gear
Runner Up: J-Mount, BOLT Lock
Runner Up: TYPE S Formula DRIFT Pro Series Exterior Smart Lighting Kit, Horizon Brands
Performance-Racing Product
Winner: All New “OPR” Turbocharger Oil Pressure Regulator, Turbosmart
Runner Up: PETERSON FLUID SYSTEMS R4 OIL PUMP W/REAR ACCESSORY DRIVE & FRONT PROCHARGER SHAFT, Specialty Products Company/SPC Performance
Runner Up: Smart Canards, Victor Racing, Inc.
Performance-Street Product
Winner: Antigravity Batteries “RE-START” Lithium Starter Battery, Antigravity Lithium Batteries
Runner Up: Hypertech REACT Throttle Optimizer, HYPERTECH
Runner Up: TractionMAX, JMS Chip & Performance
Powersports Product
Winner: MLX-9000 Series Motorcycle Gauge, Dakota Digital
Runner Up: Belt Temperature Sensor for Polaris/Can-Am, Dynojet Research Inc.
Runner Up: Hypertech Spectrum Power Programmer for Polaris, HYPERTECH
Street Rod/Custom Car Product
Winner: Custom Microsteer Integrated Column Program, Flaming River Industries Inc.
Runner Up: Gen 5 Super Magnum heat/cool/defrost system, Vintage Air Inc.
Runner Up: RTX-33F-X 1933-34 Ford Car Retrotech Series Gauge System, Dakota Digital
Tired and Related Product
Winner: VICTRA SPORT EV, Maxxis Tire
Runner Up: Mastercraft Courser Trail HD, Cooper Tire & Rubber Co.
Runner Up: Open Country R/T Trail, Toyo Tire U.S.A. Corp.
Tools & Equipment Product
Winner: The 92110-SGX Surface Grinder, Burr King Manufacturing Co., Inc.
Runner Up: Vyper Creeper, Vyper Industrial
Runner Up: Buddy Load Binder Attachment, Buddy Load Binder Attachment
Van/Pickup/Sport-Utility Product
Winner: Monkey Bars (Ridge Ready), SeaSucker
Runner Up: Antigravity Batteries “RE-START” Lithium Starter Battery, Antigravity Lithium Batteries
Runner Up: Smartop Platform Truck Bed cover, Smartop
Wheel and Related Product
Winner: MMX Forged Wheel, MMX Wheels
Runner Up: ICON ALLOYS 17″ REBOUND SLX, ICON Vehicle Dynamics
Runner Up: Lynx Trail Gunner Wheel for Bronco, Quadratec