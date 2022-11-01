SEMA Announces New Product Award Winners

The Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) announced its Best New Products Award winners Nov. 1 at the 2022 SEMA Show. These awards are given to the most innovative and cutting-edge automotive aftermarket products that will be consumable in 2022.

SEMA’s annual New Product Awards competition recognizes outstanding achievements in the development of products being introduced to the automotive specialty-equipment market at the SEMA Show. Products are judged in 18 award categories, and each category has one winner and two runners-up.

Nearly 2,000 products were entered into the 18 different showcase categories to be considered for a SEMA New Product Awards this year. Winners were selected based on a variety of factors that included superiority of innovation, technical achievement, quality and workmanship, consumer appeal and marketability, and more.

The New Product Award winners are:

Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) Product

Winner: ALLDATA ADAS Quick Reference, ALLDATA

Runner Up: Hands-On ADAS Calibration Training, I-CAR

Runner Up: Test Drive CoPilot, Opus IVS

Collision Repair & Refinish Product

Winner: Test Drive CoPilot, Opus IVS

Runner Up: 3M RepairStack Performance Solutions, 3M

Runner Up: Fast Puller by GUNIWHEEL, GUNIWHEEL

Electric Vehicle Product

Winner: Active Performance Sound, Borla Performance

Runner Up: APP EV Systems Battery Conversion Kit, APP EV Systems

Engineered New Product

Winner: Pneumatic StraightGate50 Butterfly Style External Wastegate, Turbosmart

Runner Up: Fuel tank laser sensor/sender, International Industry LLC

Runner Up: ORANGETOP HYPERCORE Lithium, OPTIMA Batteries

Exterior Accessory Product

Winner: Angled Front Fender Flare for Bronco, TRAILFX

Runner Up: Armor Box, Hammerhead Armor

Runner Up: Classic Ski Rack, SeaSucker

Interior Accessory Product

Winner: The Legend Mirror DVR Power Switch System, Acumen Robot Intelligence

Runner Up: RFX-55C-PU 1955-59 Chevy Truck Grafix Series Gauge System, Dakota Digital

Runner Up: TYPE S Formula DRIFT Pro Series Ultra-Slim Smart LED Trim Kit, Horizon Brands

Merchandising Display

Winner: Bed Mat Counter Display, Dee Zee

Runner Up: Dee Zee Totem Displays, Dee Zee

Runner Up: M1 POWERED DISPLAY STAND, Mach Built

Mobile Electronics Product

Winner: SRK-JK11H, AudioControl

Runner Up: Ford Bronco Rear Speaker Pods, Metra Electronics Corp.

Runner Up: LPHFD31, AudioControl

Off-Road/4-Wheel Drive Product

Winner: Jeep JL, JT & JK Adjustable Front Bump Stop Kit, RockJock 4×4 by John Currie

Runner Up: Integrated Aero Windshield LED Light Bar System for 2021+ Ford Bronco by ORACLE Lighting, ORACLE Lighting

Runner Up: KIT175 – Ford Extreme Duty Tie Rod and Drag Link Assembly Fits 2017-2022 F-250/F-350 Super Duty, Apex Chassis

Packaging Design

Winner: Bubba Off-Road Truck Recovery Gear Set, Bubba Off-Road Recovery Gear

Runner Up: J-Mount, BOLT Lock

Runner Up: TYPE S Formula DRIFT Pro Series Exterior Smart Lighting Kit, Horizon Brands

Performance-Racing Product

Winner: All New “OPR” Turbocharger Oil Pressure Regulator, Turbosmart

Runner Up: PETERSON FLUID SYSTEMS R4 OIL PUMP W/REAR ACCESSORY DRIVE & FRONT PROCHARGER SHAFT, Specialty Products Company/SPC Performance

Runner Up: Smart Canards, Victor Racing, Inc.

Performance-Street Product

Winner: Antigravity Batteries “RE-START” Lithium Starter Battery, Antigravity Lithium Batteries

Runner Up: Hypertech REACT Throttle Optimizer, HYPERTECH

Runner Up: TractionMAX, JMS Chip & Performance

Powersports Product

Winner: MLX-9000 Series Motorcycle Gauge, Dakota Digital

Runner Up: Belt Temperature Sensor for Polaris/Can-Am, Dynojet Research Inc.

Runner Up: Hypertech Spectrum Power Programmer for Polaris, HYPERTECH

Street Rod/Custom Car Product

Winner: Custom Microsteer Integrated Column Program, Flaming River Industries Inc.

Runner Up: Gen 5 Super Magnum heat/cool/defrost system, Vintage Air Inc.

Runner Up: RTX-33F-X 1933-34 Ford Car Retrotech Series Gauge System, Dakota Digital

Tired and Related Product

Winner: VICTRA SPORT EV, Maxxis Tire

Runner Up: Mastercraft Courser Trail HD, Cooper Tire & Rubber Co.

Runner Up: Open Country R/T Trail, Toyo Tire U.S.A. Corp.

Tools & Equipment Product

Winner: The 92110-SGX Surface Grinder, Burr King Manufacturing Co., Inc.

Runner Up: Vyper Creeper, Vyper Industrial

Runner Up: Buddy Load Binder Attachment, Buddy Load Binder Attachment

Van/Pickup/Sport-Utility Product

Winner: Monkey Bars (Ridge Ready), SeaSucker

Runner Up: Antigravity Batteries “RE-START” Lithium Starter Battery, Antigravity Lithium Batteries

Runner Up: Smartop Platform Truck Bed cover, Smartop

Wheel and Related Product

Winner: MMX Forged Wheel, MMX Wheels

Runner Up: ICON ALLOYS 17″ REBOUND SLX, ICON Vehicle Dynamics

Runner Up: Lynx Trail Gunner Wheel for Bronco, Quadratec