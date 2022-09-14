SEMA Show Expands Product Showcase

Consistently voted as the No. 1 destination by SEMA Show buyers and media, the 2022 New Products Showcase will expand to include two new product categories. Showgoers will find products related to electric vehicles (EV) and advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) along with products in 16 other categories, in what is the world’s largest display of new automotive aftermarket products.

Click Here to Read More

Advertisement

Accessible exclusively to SEMA showgoers Nov. 1-4, 2022, the New Products Showcase is the automotive aftermarket industry’s most comprehensive collection of new and trending products. SEMA Show attendees visit the area to discover and see parts and accessories before they hit the market. A Featured Products component includes items that may not qualify as new; the product may have been on the market for more than a year but is amongst an exhibitor’s top products. “Through the SEMA Show New Products Showcase, buyers, retailers and distributors can easily discover and learn about all the hot products that they may want to carry,” said Tom Gattuso, vice president of events for SEMA. “They will find details about the products, including the exhibitor’s booth number. They can then connect directly with the manufacturer on the show floor to learn more. It’s no surprise that SEMA Show buyers rely on the New Products Showcase to help them stock their shelves.”

Advertisement

Details on all the products from the showcase are also included in the SEMA Show mobile app, giving attendees a year-round resource to help them after the show. The mobile app’s product scanning feature enables attendees to flag items of interest and create custom lists of noteworthy products. Only at the SEMA Show in Las Vegas will attendees be able to connect with all product experts from the exhibiting companies for quality one-on-one discussions, demos and presentations. Participation in the New Products Showcase, available as a benefit to SEMA Show exhibitors, is easy and affordable. All exhibitors qualify to submit one product entry at no cost. Subsequent entries range from $75 to $150 each, depending on the submission date, and there is no limit to the number of entries. New this year is an on-site freight delivery service to make it easier than ever for exhibitors in West, North and Central Halls to participate.

Advertisement

Through the new service, exhibitors drop off their products at a nearby designated area in their respective hall and then coordinate to meet the product at the New Products check-in area in South Hall. Qualifying products may also be recognized as a Best New Product. Winners and runner-ups in 18 categories — including the new EV and ADAS categories — will be announced and presented at the kickoff breakfast on Tuesday, Nov. 1, just before the official opening of the SEMA Show. Additionally, all products in the showcase are professionally photographed. The photos are often used by outside media and helps brand awareness.

Advertisement