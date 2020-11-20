BodyShop Business Editor Jason Stahl talks with Andrew Markel, director of content for Babcox Media and ASE-certified technician, about the biggest mistake estimators and repairers make when first plugging in a scan tool and starting their “electronic blueprint” from the BodyShop Business Launch Tech USA Collision Studio at Babcox Media.
Video
VIDEO: Scan Tools and Batteries
The importance of making sure a battery is working properly to fully assess what is wrong with the vehicle with a scan tool.
