AASP/NJ to Host a Day with Mike Anderson and Friends

The event will also feature Dennis Rogers, known as the “World’s Strongest Man,” who will present “Muscle with a Message.” Attendees will walk away with inspirational views on how to overcome just about anything. Rogers has been interviewed by talk show hosts Oprah Winfrey and David Letterman, has been featured on “Ripley’s Believe It Or Not” and is a member of the Guinness Book of World Records.

Anderson will cover various topics relevant to the automotive professional. The all-day seminar will include “Positioning Yourself in the Collision Repair Industry.” This presentation will focus on how to increase sales in today’s competitive industry, the increased role that OEMs will play, the importance of having a strong online presence, and new estimating tools.

“[Mike Anderson] is just on fire,” said Jerry McNee, president of AASP/NJ. “He has different ways of looking at things and provides new perspectives. Even if you walk away picking up just one thing – and I’d be shocked if it’s only one thing – it is well worth the trip. Don’t miss it.”

Anderson will also present results from his survey, “Who Pays for What?” This discussion will provide body shop owners with an introduction to negotiating, raise awareness of not-included labor operations and materials, and how to negotiate with insurers and get better results.

Additional talking points include leveraging OEM certifications to capture more customer pay work and how to improve Google reviews.

“This is an extremely valuable program which every member of the association should take advantage of,” said Charles Bryant, executive director of AASP/NJ. “Mike Anderson is a fantastic speaker. Everyone should stop what they are doing and sign up now and make sure to be there,”

There is no charge for AASP/NJ members to attend this event; non-members pay $300. Seats are limited. Contact the AASP/NJ administrative office at (973) 667-6922 to reserve your spot.