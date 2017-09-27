Body Shop Business
asTech Parent Repairify to Expand Globally, Appoints Evangelos Antypas to Lead International Sales

Repairify, maker of the asTech scan tool, announced three acquisitions.Repairify Inc., the maker of the asTech diagnostic device, announced the appointment of Evangelos Antypas as president, international.

Antypas will assume responsibility for international sales, marketing and business development activity, including future joint ventures and license agreements, the company said.

Evangelos has more than 20 years of international business experience in the automotive, technology and consumer-goods industries. He has held executive positions at Solera Holdings, Gibson Musical Instruments and Philip Morris International.

During his career, Evangelos has worked throughout the world, including assignments in Venezuela, Switzerland, the Middle East and the United States.

“The market for servicing today’s vehicles’ sophisticated electronic systems is expanding rapidly and asTech’s patented device allows experts to connect to a vehicle from virtually anywhere in the world,” Antypas said. “This ability to service vehicles remotely carries even greater value outside the U.S., where access to dealerships can be a challenge.”

Repairify CEO Doug Kelly said the company has proven that it “can scan cars virtually anywhere this is Internet access.”

“We have received interest from repair organizations, insurers, glass companies, tool providers and other potential strategic partners around the world to sell or license our patented asTech technology, and the good news is we now have the person that can lead our international expansion,” Kelly added.

