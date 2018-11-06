Elite Body Shop Solutions Webinar to Cover Subaru Certified Collision Network

Dave Luehr’s Elite Body Shop Solutions has announced the next installment in the FREE Elite Webinar Series. “Subaru Certified Collision Center Network Program Review” will feature Livia Guarnieri, OEM network director – Subaru Certified Collision Program, on Thursday, Nov. 15, at 1 p.m. Central. To register, visit: https://events.genndi.com/channel/EliteWebinarNov2018. Those who are unable to attend the live event can watch the recorded webinar by joining the Elite Body Shop Academy at elitebodyshopsolutions.com/academy.

This webinar will review the Subaru Certified Collision program and all its onboarding elements, as well as set proper expectations for what it will take to become a Subaru Certified Collision Center participant. Livia Guarnieri will review the Tools and Equipment standards, the facility standards and the standards which are uniquely Subaru. She will also review the training requirements and the technician requirements, and ultimately the benefits of the program and what collision repairers can expect for marketing support. A representative from Subaru will be available during the webinar, and there will be room for questions at the end.

Attendees should come away from the presentation with:

An understanding of the onboarding process

An understanding of the requirements

An understanding of the benefits and the marketing support

The necessary contact information to get support

Every month, Elite highlights a topic to keep collision repairers and those that serve them abreast of the latest information required to be successful in today’s challenging business environment. This month, attendees will discover new ways to become more successful and expand their horizons.