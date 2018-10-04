SCRS Announces OEM Collision Repair Technology Summit Lineup

The Society of Collision Repair Specialists (SCRS) announced that its OEM Collision Repair Technology Summit will be held on Thursday, Nov. 1 at the 2018 SEMA Show in Las Vegas.

To register to attend the summit, visit www.scrs.com/rde and either select the individual sessions or purchase a Full Series Pass for the best value.

The summit will feature three sessions, each uniquely designed to host a discussion between companies and individuals who are able to highlight emerging trends that influence vehicle repairability and collision industry preparation.

The second session of the summit is titled, “The Evolution of OEM Networks and Expectations,” and will run Nov. 1 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. In this 90-minute panel discussion, representatives of General Motors, Mercedes-Benz USA, Nissan Group of America and Volvo Cars USA will share details of their distinct program structures and elaborate on how the expectations have evolved to their present state.

As vehicle architecture and technology advance, so do the expectations of those performing repairs. Specialization and commitment to repair procedure adherence become increasingly more paramount, and many automakers have shifted their models of creating OEM collision repair networks to ensure that consumers have vetted options if collision repair services become necessary.

The session will be moderated by Aaron Clark, vice president, Technical Compliance for Assured Performance Network, and David Gruskos, president, Reliable Automotive Equipment Inc. Panelists will include:

John Eck, collision manager, Customer Care & Aftersales, General Motors Company

Kenneth Park, certified collision program manager, Volvo Cars USA

Ben Cid, collision business manager, Mercedes-Benz USA

Mark Zoba, manager, Collision Network Growth & Strategy, Nissan Group of America

To secure your spot, visit www.scrs.com/rde to register.

Other sessions included in the 2018 OEM Collision Repair Technology Summit include:

9-10:30 a.m.

“The Rules – and Challenges – of Structural Repair on Modern Architecture”

3-5 p.m.

“The Future Impact of Telematics, Technology, Transportation and the Collision Industry”

The 2018 OEM Collision Repair Technology Summit is made possible with support from PPG Automotive Refinish, AkzoNobel, BASF, CCC Information Services, Inc., General Motors Company: Customer Care & Aftersales, Sherwin-Williams Automotive Finishes, Inc., and Spanesi Americas.

For more information about SCRS, or to join as a member, visit www.scrs.com, call (877) 841-0660 or email [email protected].