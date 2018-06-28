Online Registration Now Open for 4th Annual National Auto Body Council Northeast Golf Fundraiser

The National Auto Body Council (NABC) announced that online registration is now open for the Northeast Golf Fundraiser, which will take place on Aug. 29 at Mountain View Golf Course in Princeton, N.J. The presenting sponsor this year is BASF.

This year, the NABC will honor four veterans and their families with the gift of transportation through the Recycled Rides program.

Sponsors will have the opportunity to support a veteran for a day of golf, food and fun as part of NABC’s “Veteran;s Drive Fore Courage.” In addition, a U.S. flag with a yellow ribbon and the sponsor’s name or logo will be placed around the golf course and presented to the sponsor during the event presentation.

To sign up for this event, click here. Those interested in becoming sponsors should email Keith Egan at [email protected] or Joe O’Neill at [email protected].