Paint, Body & Equipment Specialists Conference Set for May 15-17, 2019

The Paint, Body & Equipment Specialists (PBES) Conference will take place May 15-17 at the Hard Rock Hotel San Diego.

This year’s theme “Evolve!” will focus on the technological and financial dynamics that influence the health and future of PBE businesses. Join other industry-leading distributors, manufacturers, WDs and manufacturers’ reps to share knowledge and ideas that will impact your future success.

For more information, visit autocare.org/pbesconference.

