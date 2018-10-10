Registration is Open for IDEAS Collide Showcase at SEMA Show

The Society of Collision Repair Specialists announced that registration is now open for its IDEAS Collide Showcase, which will take place on Friday, Nov. 2 from 10 a.m. to noon at the SEMA Show in Las Vegas.

“The IDEAS Collide Showcase was really to take an approach similar to TED Talks, but with the SCRS twist of being specific to the collision repair industry,” said Brett Bailey, vice chairman of SCRS. “We introduced it by calling for speakers that were willing to explore big ideas worthy of consideration, but capable of delivering those ideas in a condensed timeframe.”

The two-hour program will tackle topics that either highlight disruption or provide solution in the collision repair industry. Ten speakers will deliver fast-paced presentations designed to stimulate thought, innovation and resolution of business challenges with brash, outspoken and thought-provoking concepts. The lineup includes:

Jeff Hendler, owner, JD Hendler/Associates

M. Scott Ulnick, managing principal, Ducker Worldwide

Dan Langford, innovation director, Nevada Center for Advanced Mobility, Nevada Governor’s Office of Economic Development

Pete Tagliapietra, president, NuGen IT

Kevin Dunn, CEO, Decisely

Amir Hever, CEO, UVeye

John Shoemaker, business development manager, BASF Automotive Refinish North America

Matthew Doude, associate director, Center for Advanced Vehicular Systems, Mississippi State University

Jason Verlen, senior vice president, Product Management, Strategy and Marketing, CCC Information Services

John Ellis, principal, Ellis & Associates, author, “The Zero Dollar Car”

“So much of the Repairer Driven Education program was built with a preference for concepts that gave collision repair facilities tangible solutions, with practical applications in their business,” said Kye Yeung, chairman of SCRS. “The IDEAS Collide Showcase was really seen as a way to break away from what is, and explore what might be. We challenged out speakers to come with innovative ideas, business models and concepts that have the potential to revolutionize the future of the collision repair industry. I know we are all really excited to see how a session like this will develop.”

To register for the IDEAS Collide Showcase, visit www.scrs.com/rde.

The IDEAS Collide Showcase will be included in the Full Series Pass option available at www.scrs.com/rde, or as a stand-alone session that can be selected here.

For more information about SCRS, or to join as a member, visit www.scrs.com, call (877) 841-0660 or email [email protected].