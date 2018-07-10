SEM Products Broadens 1K Clear Line with New Matte

SEM Products, Inc. announced that it now offers a complete range of 1K aerosol clears with the introduction of new 1K HS Matte Clear.

SEM’s new 1K HS Matte Clear is a time-saving clearcoat for matching the sheen of bare or exposed basecoat on many underhood and inner-panel parts, such as trunk pans and strut towers.

“Not only does the addition of 1K HS Matte Clear round out the line, it’s a more versatile clear with a broader range of applications, including use as a deglossing agent for textured panels or anywhere the gloss is too high,” says SEM Category Manager Nick Karayannis.

The product (part no. 40923) offers an enhanced fan pattern and higher mil thickness per coat. The smooth-flow formula allows technicians to seamlessly blend repair areas in the technician’s bay, saving time and alleviating booth bottlenecks. When using 1K HS Clears as part of the OEM Refinishing System, collision centers can reduce labor by up to 85 percent, according to SEM.