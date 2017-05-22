SEM XXX Universal Adhesive Remover Quickly Dissolves Adhesive Residue, Tar and More

SEM Products recently bolstered its premium, heavy-duty XXX brand portfolio with new Universal Adhesive Remover.

The product is designed to quickly remove adhesive residue, tar and more. Available now in aerosols or quart cans, XXX Universal Adhesive Remover will not soften, discolor or distort plastic, vinyl or fabric.

SEM’s XXX Universal Adhesive Remover is designed to remove:

Tape adhesive

Decal adhesive

Body molding adhesive

Dirt

Road tar

Sap

Wax

Silicone

Grease

Oil

Bugs

“Collision centers trust SEM’s XXX brand for strength and speed, so we are proud to add another top-performing product to the line,” said Nick Karayannis, category manager for Rock Hill, S.C.-based SEM Products.