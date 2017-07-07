Keep Tools Organized with SP Air Display

Tool displays can be a shop’s silent salesman. Shops can keep their tools organized with the new tool display from SP Air Corp.

The display features an air-connector-type stand for each tool, and wires to attach to the tool for security and ease of inspection.

The new tool display is free when purchasing any five SP Air tools. SP Air’s tool lineup includes impact wrenches, impact drivers, ratchet wrenches, die grinders, sanders and drills.

For more information, call SP Air Corp. at (855) 438-5313.