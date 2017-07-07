Body Shop Business
Body Repair/SP Air
ago

Keep Tools Organized with SP Air Display

Body Shop Business Staff Writers

Body Shop Business Staff Writers,

View bio

Keep Tools Organized with SP Air Display

AkzoNobel Adds Golden Touch to China’s High-Speed Train

Moller Flying Car for Sale on eBay: Buy It Now for $5 Million (Just Don’t Fly It)

New Jersey Bill Would Make It Illegal to Sell Unsafe Used Tires

Boyd Group Opens Gerber Collision & Glass Center in Spokane, Wash.

Body Shop’s YouTube Ad: ‘Insurance Companies Are Bad, Really Bad’

Horrific Collision in Delaware Splits Hyundai Sonata in Half

Lawsuit By Three Kenosha, Wis., Body Shops Against State Farm Gets Green Light

Video Explains Why Consumers Shouldn’t Let Insurers Dictate Where Car Is Repaired

Road Rage Leads to Wicked Collision in Southern California

Tool displays can be a shop’s silent salesman. Shops can keep their tools organized with the new tool display from SP Air Corp.

The display features an air-connector-type stand for each tool, and wires to attach to the tool for security and ease of inspection.

The new tool display is free when purchasing any five SP Air tools. SP Air’s tool lineup includes impact wrenches, impact drivers, ratchet wrenches, die grinders, sanders and drills.

For more information, call SP Air Corp. at (855) 438-5313.

Show Full Article