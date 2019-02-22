2019 Carolinas’ Educational Collision Conference
NCACAR and SCACAR have announced details for the 2019 Carolinas’ Educational Collision Conference.
The conference will take place May 18th and 19th at Cabarrus Arena in Concord, N.C.
The two-day event will feature educational classes, industry-leading speakers, vendors, meals, raffles and the NASCAR All-Star Race. It’s open to all collision industry professionals owners, managers, painters, technicians, parts, production, estimators, repair planners, operations, office.
Speakers for the event will include:
❖ Mike Anderson – President/Owner at Collision Advice speaking both days
❖ John Shoemaker – Business Development Manager at BASF, “Damage Assessment Documentation”
❖ Jake Rodenroth – Director of Industry Relations at asTech, “New and Emerging Vehicle Technology: ADAS and Beyond”
❖ Keith Manich – Collision Director at ATI, “Protecting the Collision Repair Shop Interests in the Ever-Changing Repair Environment.”
❖ Mike Lanza – Manager of Global Business Consulting at Services Sherwin Williams, “2025 The Millennial Takeover”
Schedule of Events:
Saturday
7:30 am – Arrival & lite breakfast for paid classes & vendors
9-12 Paid classes and vendor room
12-1 Lunch and vendors
1-2 Classes and vendor room
2 pm NASCAR ticket holders board a bus for the track
2-3 Vendor visits
3-5 Mike Anderson class
Sunday
7:30 am Doors open & lite breakfast
8:30 am Seminar begins with speakers from NCACAR and SCACAR
10-12 Mike Anderson Seminar
12-1 Lunch
1-3 Mike Anderson Seminar
Ticket Packages
Full Conference Pass – $100 ea.
Saturday Pass – $70 ea.
Sunday Pass – $70 ea.
Passes include breakfast, lunch & non-alcoholic beverages daily
NASCAR VIP ticket – $250 ea.
NASCAR basic ticket – $35 ea.
To register and for additional details, visit carolinascollisionconference.com or contact Josh Kent – 704-998-8553 [email protected]