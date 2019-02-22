NCACAR and SCACAR have announced details for the 2019 Carolinas’ Educational Collision Conference.

The conference will take place May 18th and 19th at Cabarrus Arena in Concord, N.C.

The two-day event will feature educational classes, industry-leading speakers, vendors, meals, raffles and the NASCAR All-Star Race. It’s open to all collision industry professionals owners, managers, painters, technicians, parts, production, estimators, repair planners, operations, office.

Speakers for the event will include:

❖ Mike Anderson – President/Owner at Collision Advice speaking both days

❖ John Shoemaker – Business Development Manager at BASF, “Damage Assessment Documentation”

❖ Jake Rodenroth – Director of Industry Relations at asTech, “New and Emerging Vehicle Technology: ADAS and Beyond”

❖ Keith Manich – Collision Director at ATI, “Protecting the Collision Repair Shop Interests in the Ever-Changing Repair Environment.”

❖ Mike Lanza – Manager of Global Business Consulting at Services Sherwin Williams, “2025 The Millennial Takeover”

Schedule of Events:

Saturday

7:30 am – Arrival & lite breakfast for paid classes & vendors

9-12 Paid classes and vendor room

12-1 Lunch and vendors

1-2 Classes and vendor room

2 pm NASCAR ticket holders board a bus for the track

2-3 Vendor visits

3-5 Mike Anderson class

Sunday

7:30 am Doors open & lite breakfast

8:30 am Seminar begins with speakers from NCACAR and SCACAR

10-12 Mike Anderson Seminar

12-1 Lunch

1-3 Mike Anderson Seminar

Ticket Packages

Full Conference Pass – $100 ea.

Saturday Pass – $70 ea.

Sunday Pass – $70 ea.

Passes include breakfast, lunch & non-alcoholic beverages daily

NASCAR VIP ticket – $250 ea.

NASCAR basic ticket – $35 ea.

To register and for additional details, visit carolinascollisionconference.com or contact Josh Kent – 704-998-8553 [email protected]