 2021 BSB Year in Review: Top News Stories (VIDEO)
2021 BSB Year in Review: Top News Stories (VIDEO)

2021 BSB Year in Review: Top Branded Content Articles (VIDEO)

Jason Stahl and Nadine Battah count down the top branded content stories of 2021.

2021 BSB Year in Review: Top Consolidator Stories (VIDEO)

Jason Stahl and Nadine Battah count down the top consolidator stories of 2021.

Video

2021 BSB Year in Review: Top News Stories (VIDEO)

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

Watch Video Distraction Free

Jason Stahl and Nadine Battah count down the top news stories of 2021.
Number 10 is CAR Coalition Strongly Supports Bipartisan SMART Act

Click Here to Read More
The CAR Coalition offered strong support for the Save Money on Auto Repair Transportation or SMART Act, which it said would reduce the costs of post-collision auto repairs and insurance for consumers.

Number 9 is Classic Collision Acquires 45 ProCare Collision Centers

Classic Collision announced its expansion into Texas with the acquisition of all 45 ProCare Collision centers.

Number 8 is AkzoNobel, Dave Kindig to Partner Once Again at SEMA Show

AkzoNobel announced its programming for the 2021 SEMA Show, revealing that Dave Kindig, television star of MotorTrend Network’s Bitchin’ Rides show and creator of custom car company Kin-digit Design, would again play a major role.

Number 7 is AASP/MA, Legislators Discuss Consumer Reimbursement Reform

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of Massachusetts welcomed various legislators and association members to discuss House Bill 1111/Senate Bill 709, which sought to set a minimum reimbursement rate for auto body labor paid by insurers to Massachusetts claimants. 

Number 6 is Classic Collision Reaches 100 Locations with Latest Acquisition

Classic Collision announced its newest acquisition of 14 Central Auto Body locations in Oregon and Washington, bringing its total number of shops to 100.

Number 5 is Ohio Shop Says State Farm Booting Dealer Shops from Program

The manager of a dealership collision repair facility in Ohio said his shop was kicked off State Farm’s Select Service program, and after asking a State Farm rep why, was told, “We are changing the way we’re scoring you, but we can only share so much information.”

Number 4 is New Car Book Raises Funds for Female Collision Students

In recognition of Women’s History Month, author Rachael Alfonso partnered with the Collision Repair Education Foundation to raise funds in support of female collision repair students by donating a portion of the sales of her new book, “What Cars Say.”

Number 3 is ASE Recognizes World Class Technicians on Website

The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) announced it added a special section to its website to highlight and honor the accomplishments of ASE World Class Technicians.

Number 2 is Body Shop Owner and Father of Walmart Shooting Victim Passes Away

Gilbert Anchondo, owner of Colormaster Auto Body Shop in El Paso, Texas, passed away unexpectedly on the evening of Feb. 17 at the age of 60. Anchondo, whose collision career spanned over 30 years, was the father of Andre Anchondo who, along with his wife, Jordan, lost their lives in the Walmart shooting on Aug. 3, 2019. Anchondo forgave the killer because he said he was not “in his senses,” plus he is a big believer in forgiveness and God.

Number 1 is Pennsylvania Emissions Bill Passes State Senate

The Pennsylvania State Senate passed Senate Bill 777, a bill that would exempt vehicles five years and newer from the requirements of emissions inspections. The ASA asked Pennsylvania shops to oppose the bill, saying it would have a significant negative effect on the Pennsylvania vehicle emissions inspection and maintenance (I/M) program that functions to keep Pennsylvania’s air clean. Also, that it would hurt the approximately 7,000 emissions stations in Pennsylvania, many of which are small, independent businesses that provide jobs across the state.

