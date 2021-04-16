The manager of a dealership collision repair facility in Ohio says his shop was recently kicked off State Farm’s Select Service program with no explanation. And he is seeing a trend of other dealer shops in his region being jettisoned from the program as well, with State Farm seemingly favoring independents and large MSOs.

Click Here to Read More

The shop, with gross annual sales of $1.4 million, started seeing its score, which had been in the 800s, go down last July.

“I kept asking why, and they said, ‘We are changing the way we’re scoring you, but we can only share so much information,’” the manager, who wishes to remain anonymous, said.

In December, the shop was notified of its removal from Select Service via email – this after being on the program for many years.

The manager claims five other dealer shops have been ousted from the program since December. He has been tracking this by searching for shops via zip code on State Farm’s shop locator.

With the advantage independent shops have over dealer shops, the manager said this latest blow is making business a tough go of late.

“Dealer shops have a significant disadvantage over independents as far as offering discounts and what not,” he said. “They say it costs too much to get our cars fixed with you. How can you compete on that level with the independent who is giving a parts and labor discount?”

This kind of activity is nothing new and demonstrates the hazards of relying too much on DRP work – and calls into question the term “partnership” to describe the business relationship between a body shop and insurer. Insurers drop shops all the time off their programs without any explanation, no matter how many years they have been working together.