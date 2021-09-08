ASE Recognizes World Class Technicians on Website

The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) announced it has added a special section to its website to highlight and honor the accomplishments of ASE World Class Technicians.

A joint program of ASE and the Auto Care Association, the ASE World Class Technicians’ program, with a roster dating back to the start of the program in 1986, recognizes an exclusive group of highly skilled professional technicians. “Each year, ASE proudly identifies the best of the best, professional vehicle technicians who have attained the exclusive ASE World Class Technician designation,” said Tim Zilke, president of ASE. “Once a technician becomes world class, they are world class for life, so it is only fitting that we add a section to the ASE website to memorialize the exceptional achievements of these top technicians.”

