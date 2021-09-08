ASE Recognizes World Class Technicians on Website

The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) announced it has added a special section to its website to highlight and honor the accomplishments of ASE World Class Technicians.
A joint program of ASE and the Auto Care Association, the ASE World Class Technicians’ program, with a roster dating back to the start of the program in 1986, recognizes an exclusive group of highly skilled professional technicians.
“Each year, ASE proudly identifies the best of the best, professional vehicle technicians who have attained the exclusive ASE World Class Technician designation,” said Tim Zilke, president of ASE. “Once a technician becomes world class, they are world class for life, so it is only fitting that we add a section to the ASE website to memorialize the exceptional achievements of these top technicians.”
Among the estimated 879,000 technicians in the U.S., just 2,000 have earned world class status in over 30 years among the automotive service professionals who have tested and obtained ASE certification in 22 specialty areas: A1-A8 (automotive), T1–T8 (medium/heavy truck), B2-B5 (collision repair) and L1-L2 (advanced).
Individuals who have achieved ASE World Class Technician status are announced in early spring of the ensuing calendar year. Recipients receive a special certificate signed by the presidents of ASE and the Auto Care Association, an exclusive embroidered shoulder insignia, a personalized plaque and a medallion kit.
To learn more about the ASE World Class Technician program, visit ASE.com/worldclass.