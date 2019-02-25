ABPA Releases 2019 Convention Schedule
The Auto Body Parts Association (ABPA) has announced the full schedule of events for its 39th Annual Meeting and Convention that will be held in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., at the Westin Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort April 30-May 3, 2019.
Registration
Registration for the ABPA Convention is a two-step process. You will need to reserve your room at the Westin Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort, and then register for the convention itself. The links for each step are provided below.
Step 1: Hotel Reservation
The ABPA has secured a special room rate of $195 per night at the Westin Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort. A block of rooms has been reserved for April 25-May 8, 2019. The special room rate will be available until April 5, or until the group block is sold out, whichever comes first. Click the link below to reserve your room.
Step 2: Convention Registration
The ABPA has partnered with Eventbrite to provide registration services for the 2019 convention. Click the link below to get started.
We offer two registration package options: gold and silver. The gold package includes access to all events and dinners throughout the entire convention (Tuesday through Friday). Note that the golf tournament and boat ride tour add-on events are not included in this package (add-on options for these events will be added soon). The silver package includes access to all events and dinners on the last two days only (Thursday and Friday). An add-on package option will also be available for those interested in bringing family members.
Schedule of Events
The convention will feature updates on the ABPA, keynote speakers and informational breakout sessions. The detailed schedule is available below.
More details about the breakout sessions will be available as the event gets closer.
|Tuesday (4/30/2019)
|5:00 pm – 8:00 pm
|Registration Opens (Atlantic Foyer)
|6:00 pm – 9:00 pm
|Welcoming Reception (Ocean Terrace)
|Wednesday (5/1/2019)
|7:30 am
|Golfers Depart (Lobby)
|12:00 pm – 5:00 pm
|Exhibitors Tabletop Setup (Atlantic Ballroom)
|3:00 pm – 5:00 pm
|Optional Water Taxi Boat Ride
|5:00 pm – 5:30 pm
|NABC Vehicle Giveaway (Parking lot outside of meeting space)
|6:00 pm
|Registration re-opens (Atlantic Foyer)
|6:00 pm – 7:00 pm
|Cocktail Reception (Atlantic Ballroom)
|7:00 pm – 9:00 pm
|Trade show and Reception Dinner (Atlantic Ballroom)
|Thursday (5/2/2019)
|7:30 am
|Registration re-opens (Atlantic Foyer)
|7:30 am – 9:00 am
|Breakfast Buffet (Atlantic Ballroom)
|9:00 am – 12:00 pm
|First Business Session (Atlantic Ballroom)
|9:00 am – 9:10 am
|Chris Northup, ABPA Chairman
Anti-Trust Statement and Opening Comments
|9:10 am – 9:25 am
|Ed Salamy, ABPA Executive Director
State of the Association
|9:25 am – 9:45 am
|Ray Colas, LKQ
Legislative and Regulatory Issues
|9:45 am – 10:30 am
|Peter Quinter, GrayRobinson, P.A. View Bio
Keynote: “Customs and Border Protection Detentions and Seizures of Imported Merchandise for Alleged Counterfeiting and Violating ITC Orders”
|10:30 am – 11:15 am
|Greg Horn, Hartford Insurance Company View Bio
Keynote: “Industry Overview of Accident Data, Trends in Repair and the Increasing Need for Alternate Parts Use”
|11:15 am – 11:35 am
|Bill Langley, CCC Information Systems
Update on the CCC Program
|11:35 am – 12:00 pm
|Rob Barkley, AutoNation
Introduction to ABPA Board Candidates
|12:00 pm – 1:00 pm
|Awards Lunch (Atlantic Ballroom)
|1:00 pm – 5:00 pm
|Educational Breakout Sessions
|1:00 pm – 2:00 pm
|CAPA/Intertek (Atlantic Ballroom)
|2:00 pm – 3:00 pm
|NSF International (Atlantic IV)
|2:00 pm – 3:00 pm
|PartsTrader (Atlantic III)
|3:00 pm – 4:00 pm
|CCC Information Systems (Atlantic IV)
|7:00 pm – 8:00 pm
|Cocktail Reception (Pool Deck)
|8:00 pm – 10:00 pm
|Dinner (Pool Deck)
|Friday (5/3/2019)
|7:30 am – 9:00 am
|Breakfast (Atlantic Ballroom)
|9:00 am – 12:00 pm
|Second Business Session (Atlantic Ballroom)
|9:00 am – 9:45 am
|Jason Bartanen, I-CAR
Keynote: “ADAS Technologies and the Challenges in the Collision Repair Process”
|9:45 am – 10:05 am
|Jeff Schroder, Car-Part.com
Update on the Car-Part.com Program
|10:05 am – 10:45 am
|Daniel Morris, Dentons Law Firm
Keynote: “One Year In: Navigating the Rough Seas of a New Tariff and Trade Policy”
|10:45 am – 12:00 pm
|Open Microphone / Q&A
|12:00 pm
|Adjournment