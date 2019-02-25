ABPA Releases 2019 Convention Schedule

The Auto Body Parts Association (ABPA) has announced the full schedule of events for its 39th Annual Meeting and Convention that will be held in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., at the Westin Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort April 30-May 3, 2019.

Registration

Registration for the ABPA Convention is a two-step process. You will need to reserve your room at the Westin Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort, and then register for the convention itself. The links for each step are provided below.

Step 1: Hotel Reservation

The ABPA has secured a special room rate of $195 per night at the Westin Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort. A block of rooms has been reserved for April 25-May 8, 2019. The special room rate will be available until April 5, or until the group block is sold out, whichever comes first. Click the link below to reserve your room.

Link: Hotel Reservation

Step 2: Convention Registration

The ABPA has partnered with Eventbrite to provide registration services for the 2019 convention. Click the link below to get started.

Link: Convention Registration

We offer two registration package options: gold and silver. The gold package includes access to all events and dinners throughout the entire convention (Tuesday through Friday). Note that the golf tournament and boat ride tour add-on events are not included in this package (add-on options for these events will be added soon). The silver package includes access to all events and dinners on the last two days only (Thursday and Friday). An add-on package option will also be available for those interested in bringing family members.

Schedule of Events

The convention will feature updates on the ABPA, keynote speakers and informational breakout sessions. The detailed schedule is available below.

More details about the breakout sessions will be available as the event gets closer.