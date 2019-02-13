Agenda Released for 2019 HD Repair Forum

The HD Repair Forum announced it has released the agenda for its 2019 heavy-duty collision repair conference April 2-3 in Fort Worth, Texas.

“Last year, as a first-time event, we were very satisfied with the feedback we received on the program,” said Brian Nessen, co-founder and president of the HD Repair Forum. “Repair facility owners, fleet and body shop managers, insurance partners and other industry leaders were pleased with the information and opportunities that were uncovered. It is based on this feedback and the requests and direction given from our advisory board that this year’s conference follow a similar format.”

The 2019 agenda will assist repair facilities in the heavy-duty collision repair market improve their processes and profitability, bring further clarity to solutions available for parts sourcing and pricing, educate the industry on the newest vehicle technologies entering this market, while continuing conversations on other industry challenges, including access to OEM repair procedures.

Until recently, heavy-duty collision repairers did not have an event dedicated to their business needs and interests. The HD Repair Forum now provides industry leaders a place to gather, communicate, collaborate and network with peers, stakeholders and key influencers.

“We look forward to offering the heavy-duty collision repair industry the opportunity to come together and drive change that benefits all of the stakeholders, including their mutual customer,” said Nessen.

The 2019 HD Repair Forum agenda is as follows:

Tuesday, April 2, 2019

General Sessions

Keynote Speaker – Mike Jones

OEM New Vehicle Technology

Clean Energy in the Transportation Industry

Panel Discussion: Finding Parts – Is There an Easier Method to the Madness?

Focused Learning Tracks – Breakout One

Track A: What Happens in 100 Milliseconds During a Collision

Track B: Estimating Made Easy

Track C: Building a Successful Alignment and Safety System Calibration Program

Focused Learning Tracks – Breakout Two

Track A: Develop Standard Operating Procedures for Efficient Results

Track B: Composite Repair in the Heavy Duty Truck and Commercial Vehicle Market

Track C: Frame Repair and Measurement

Focused Learning Tracks – Breakout Three

Track A: Discover Leadership

Track B: Commercial Vehicle Scanning – What Tools and Software Do I Need?

Track C: I-CAR Training

Networking Reception

Wednesday, April 3, 2019

General Sessions

Industry Trends and Insight

New Vehicle Technology Now and Beyond

Opportunities for Equipping the Industry with Training and Technicians

Data Privacy and Liability After a Collision

Panel Discussion: A Dive into Successful Operations in Heavy-Duty Collision Repair

Panel Discussion: Understand Insurer Challenges & Opportunities to Work Together

Focused Learning Tracks – Breakout One

Track A: What Happens in 100 Milliseconds During a Collision

Track B: Heavy-Duty Truck Collision Damage Analysis

Track C: Elevating HD Service Excellence with Mathematical Measurements

Focused Learning Tracks – Breakout Two

Track A: Extreme Communication

Track B: Composite Repair in the Heavy Duty Truck and Commercial Vehicle Market

Track C: Elevating HD Service Excellence Continued

Focused Learning Tracks – Breakout Three

Track A: I-CAR Training

Track B: HR Matters

Track C: Elevating HD Service Excellence Continued

For additional details on speakers, sponsors and event details, visit www.hdrepairforum.com/agenda. To register for early bird rates through Friday, February 15, follow this link: www.etouches.com/hdrepairforum2019. For information on our event sponsors, visit www.hdrepairforum.com/sponsors. Sponsorship and advertising opportunities to the heavy-duty collision repair community are available.

For more information, contact Brian Nessen at [email protected] or Jennie Lenk at [email protected].