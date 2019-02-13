Agenda Released for 2019 HD Repair Forum
The HD Repair Forum announced it has released the agenda for its 2019 heavy-duty collision repair conference April 2-3 in Fort Worth, Texas.
“Last year, as a first-time event, we were very satisfied with the feedback we received on the program,” said Brian Nessen, co-founder and president of the HD Repair Forum. “Repair facility owners, fleet and body shop managers, insurance partners and other industry leaders were pleased with the information and opportunities that were uncovered. It is based on this feedback and the requests and direction given from our advisory board that this year’s conference follow a similar format.”
The 2019 agenda will assist repair facilities in the heavy-duty collision repair market improve their processes and profitability, bring further clarity to solutions available for parts sourcing and pricing, educate the industry on the newest vehicle technologies entering this market, while continuing conversations on other industry challenges, including access to OEM repair procedures.
Until recently, heavy-duty collision repairers did not have an event dedicated to their business needs and interests. The HD Repair Forum now provides industry leaders a place to gather, communicate, collaborate and network with peers, stakeholders and key influencers.
“We look forward to offering the heavy-duty collision repair industry the opportunity to come together and drive change that benefits all of the stakeholders, including their mutual customer,” said Nessen.
The 2019 HD Repair Forum agenda is as follows:
Tuesday, April 2, 2019
General Sessions
Keynote Speaker – Mike Jones
OEM New Vehicle Technology
Clean Energy in the Transportation Industry
Panel Discussion: Finding Parts – Is There an Easier Method to the Madness?
Focused Learning Tracks – Breakout One
Track A: What Happens in 100 Milliseconds During a Collision
Track B: Estimating Made Easy
Track C: Building a Successful Alignment and Safety System Calibration Program
Focused Learning Tracks – Breakout Two
Track A: Develop Standard Operating Procedures for Efficient Results
Track B: Composite Repair in the Heavy Duty Truck and Commercial Vehicle Market
Track C: Frame Repair and Measurement
Focused Learning Tracks – Breakout Three
Track A: Discover Leadership
Track B: Commercial Vehicle Scanning – What Tools and Software Do I Need?
Track C: I-CAR Training
Networking Reception
Wednesday, April 3, 2019
General Sessions
Industry Trends and Insight
New Vehicle Technology Now and Beyond
Opportunities for Equipping the Industry with Training and Technicians
Data Privacy and Liability After a Collision
Panel Discussion: A Dive into Successful Operations in Heavy-Duty Collision Repair
Panel Discussion: Understand Insurer Challenges & Opportunities to Work Together
Focused Learning Tracks – Breakout One
Track A: What Happens in 100 Milliseconds During a Collision
Track B: Heavy-Duty Truck Collision Damage Analysis
Track C: Elevating HD Service Excellence with Mathematical Measurements
Focused Learning Tracks – Breakout Two
Track A: Extreme Communication
Track B: Composite Repair in the Heavy Duty Truck and Commercial Vehicle Market
Track C: Elevating HD Service Excellence Continued
Focused Learning Tracks – Breakout Three
Track A: I-CAR Training
Track B: HR Matters
Track C: Elevating HD Service Excellence Continued
For additional details on speakers, sponsors and event details, visit www.hdrepairforum.com/agenda. To register for early bird rates through Friday, February 15, follow this link: www.etouches.com/hdrepairforum2019. For information on our event sponsors, visit www.hdrepairforum.com/sponsors. Sponsorship and advertising opportunities to the heavy-duty collision repair community are available.
For more information, contact Brian Nessen at [email protected] or Jennie Lenk at [email protected].