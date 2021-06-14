The Automotive Service Association (ASA) announced that the 2021 MSO Symposium will be taking place as a live and in-person event on Nov. 1 at the Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas.

Over the past several weeks, the event’s advisory board meetings have made it clear that board members, executives from MSOs and many others in the industry are looking forward to a face-to-face event and are making plans to attend the program in November.

The MSO Symposium is an annual collision industry event where repair facility executives from large, small and regional MSOs come to gather with like-minded peers. The event holds discussions around relevant industry issues and reviews their likely impacts on the market.

The 2020 event was held virtually over the course of a week and, for the first time ever, was made available to everyone in the industry. This year’s one-day program will return to its original format.