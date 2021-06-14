The Automotive Service Association (ASA) announced that the 2021 MSO Symposium will be taking place as a live and in-person event on Nov. 1 at the Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas.
Over the past several weeks, the event’s advisory board meetings have made it clear that board members, executives from MSOs and many others in the industry are looking forward to a face-to-face event and are making plans to attend the program in November.
The MSO Symposium is an annual collision industry event where repair facility executives from large, small and regional MSOs come to gather with like-minded peers. The event holds discussions around relevant industry issues and reviews their likely impacts on the market.
The 2020 event was held virtually over the course of a week and, for the first time ever, was made available to everyone in the industry. This year’s one-day program will return to its original format.
“We are grateful to be celebrating the 10th year of our MSO Symposium and delighted to be able to do it in person after this past year,” said Ray Fisher, president/executive director of ASA. “The advisory panel has done a wonderful job putting together another great event, and we are truly appreciative of their efforts.”
The event is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. PDT and will feature a unique lineup of presentations and panelists. Topics set to be covered include:
- Industry trends: including scanning, diagnostics, alternative fuel vehicles, etc.
- Insurance relations: including estimates, DRPs, FNOL, etc.
- Economic matters: related to national and global administrations, consolidations, post-pandemic influencers and more
The one-day conference will conclude with an evening reception celebrating the event’s 10-year anniversary. Registration to this closed event will be made available in late June. Additional announcements highlighting registration, session details, panel participants and those involved in the event will be shared over the coming weeks and months.
For more information, visit msosymposium.com. Anyone interested in participating or sponsoring this event should email Jennie Lenk at [email protected] or Brian Nessen at [email protected].