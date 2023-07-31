ASA Announces 2023 Board of Directors

The Automotive Service Association (ASA) announced changes to its board of directors following its annual business meeting July 17 at the Hilton Indianapolis Hotel & Suites in Indianapolis, Ind.
ASA Chairman Scott Benavidez, AMAM is looking forward to working with the new leadership team.
“As I look at our new leadership, I believe we have a strong team in place to help chart the association’s growth and progress on many new initiatives as we move forward,” said Benavidez.
Members of the 2023 board include:
- Chairman: Scott Benavidez, AMAM, Mr. B’s Paint & Body Shop Inc., Albuquerque, N.M.
- Chairman elect: Dan Stander, AMAM, Fix Auto Highlands Ranch, Littleton, Colo.
- Secretary/treasurer: Tom Piippo, AMAM, owner of Tri-County Motors, Rudyard, Mich.
- General director: Maryann Croce, Croce’s Transmission Specialists, Norwalk, Conn.
- General director: Darrin Barney, AMAM, Elite Worldwide Inc. & Barney Brothers Off Road and Repair, Fruita, Colo.
- Collision division director: Gene Lopez, AMAM, Seidner’s Collision Center, Duarte, Calif.
- Immediate past chairman: Roy Schnepper, AAM, Butler’s Collision, Roseville, Mich.
- Julie Massaro, CAE, ASA’s president/executive director, also serves on the ASA board of directors in an ex-officio capacity
During the annual meeting, recognition awards that honored individuals who made significant contributions to the ASA mission and/or the automotive repair industry were distributed.
Honorees for 2023 included:
- Roger Cada of Savoy, Texas, who received the Phoenix Award for his contributions and expertise shared on the Collision Operations Committee
- Patricia Baker, manager of Marketing & Graphic Design, received the Chairman’s Award of Excellence for her years of service to ASA
For more information on ASA, visit ASAshop.org or call (817) 514-2900.