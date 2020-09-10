ASA Announces Annual Business Meeting Will Be Virtual

The Automotive Service Association (ASA) announced that, due to COVID-19, their annual business meeting will be virtual.

Originally scheduled for May and rescheduled for August, ASA’s meeting is now scheduled to be held online – for members only – on Oct. 9.

“Due to two delays brought on by COVID, the ASA Board of Directors has announced that the normal format of the annual meeting – which provides opportunities for co-located meetings, management training and networking opportunities – will return again in 2021,” said Ray Fisher, president of ASA. “However, for 2020, we will have an open board session, as we are required to do so annually.”

The Oct. 9 session will include:

Open board meeting

Departmental reports

Swearing in of board members

Awards for volunteers

Review of outstanding business for members present

The event will be free to attend. To register for the event, click here. More information will be available in the coming weeks, Fisher said.