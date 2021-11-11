Connect with us

ASA Announces Staff Promotion, Names Interim Executive Director

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

As part of its new organizational model, the Automotive Service Association (ASA) announced the promotion of Blair Calvo to vice president of regional services, which was effective Sept. 27, 2021. Calvo was previously director of member services and has been with the association since late 2019.

Calvo has many years of extensive association experience, working in every department for professional and trade associations in the real estate, construction and dental industries.

“In all my years of working for trade associations, working for a national association has been a dream of mine, and I’m grateful to ASA for this opportunity to grow and evolve the organization during a pivotal time in its 70-year history,” said Calvo.

In September, ASA announced it is transitioning to a new and innovative association model, leveraging its expansive history to create a single, unified industry voice. Under this new model, a 50-state regional structure will take place. The re-envisioned regional structure will allow the organization to expand its reach and improve member opportunities including advocacy, education, events and training for independent repair shops across the country.

Calvo will oversee the implementation of the new membership model, including managing six regional executive directors, along with overseeing membership, marketing and events.

