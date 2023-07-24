 ASA Approves OEM Repair Procedures Policy

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
BodyShop Business
The information source for the collision repair industry.
Associations

ASA Approves OEM Repair Procedures Policy

Statement stresses that insurers should account for time spent on OEM repair procedure research in estimates.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

The Automotive Service Association (ASA) board of directors announced that it has approved a policy position statement regarding OEM repair procedures.

Related Articles

The statement was initiated by ASA’s Collision Operations Committee in response to a consensus expressed among members and the independent auto repair community that, too often, they are not fairly compensated for their work. This problem occurs when technicians must devote significant time to researching the proper OEM repair procedures for their customer’s vehicle, potentially extracting many hours of labor. This step is standard, necessary and critical to ensure that the repair is completed correctly. Skipping it is not an option. However, estimating databases do not account for this time as part of the repair process.

ASA’s statement initiates an effort to make it standard practice for databases to factor in OEM repair procedures research time in their estimates. The statement reads as follows: 

“ASA supports the research, application and documentation of OEM repair procedures before, during and after completing a repair. OEMs develop, test and verify repair procedures to restore the safety and functionality of the repaired vehicle. Estimating databases do not currently account for the repairer’s time spent researching these procedures even though this step is necessary and critical to completing repairs properly and safely. Insurers should compensate repairers for the full labor expended. Insurers and information providers should commit to accounting for this labor upon OEMs’ publication of repair procedures. 

Official OEM repair procedures change frequently. Additionally, the time required to research a repair procedure and apply it to a repair plan varies from vehicle to vehicle. Therefore, OEMs should provide clear and consistent access to repair information and procedures for all collision repair facilities, insurers and consumers. OEM repair guidance should also reflect common goals of safety, quality and cost effectiveness to benefit consumers.”

For more information on ASA, visit asashop.org.

You May Also Like

Associations

MEMA Releases Statement on Right-to-Repair Pact

The association believes the agreements in place now fall short of protecting the future of repair access.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

In response to the Right-to-Repair Pact announced recently by the Automotive Service Association, the Society of Collision Repair Specialists and Alliance for Automotive Innovation, MEMA Aftermarket Suppliers released a statement saying that the agreement highlights crucial elements in the fight for consumer choice and a fair market in automotive repair access. MEMA also believes the agreement demonstrates that stakeholders can and should collaborate to find a solution that is in the best interests of the motoring public and the marketplace. But MEMA states that it also highlights that the agreements in place now fall short of protecting the future of repair access.

Read Full Article

More Associations Posts
Auto Care Association Objects to Right-to-Repair Pact

The Auto Care Association states that the agreement between the Alliance, ASA and SCRS is a thinly veiled response by the automotive OEMs to HR 906: The REPAIR Act.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
CIECA Announces Webinar on Collision Industry Challenges

The next CIECA webinar, “Collision Industry Challenges Driving the Need for Transparency Among Stakeholders,” is scheduled for Thursday, July 27 at 2 p.m. EST.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Independent Repairers, Automakers Strike Right-to-Repair Pact

Organizations representing the country’s independent automotive repairers, collision repair experts and leading automakers have inked a landmark agreement on automotive right-to-repair.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Auto Care Association, Integrate Data Facts Announce Strategic Partnership

The Auto Care Association and IDF will accelerate the speed of acquiring Latin American market data and the availability of that data to auto care industry members seeking to explore new markets.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Other Posts

Texas Jury Awards State Farm Policyholder $277,000

A Rusk County District Court found that State Farm had knowingly or intentionally engaged in unfair and deceptive acts or practices regarding a policyholder’s hail damage claim. 

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
AASP/NJ’s Healthcare Plan a Hit with Members

The plan not only saves collision repair shops thousands of dollars in healthcare costs, it has even led to increased association membership as businesses are joining AASP/NJ just to take advantage.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Tickets Now Available for 2023 SEMA Leaders & Legends Gala

Hall of Fame members Steve Ames, John Iannotte and Mitch Williams are among the industry icons who will be recognized at the SEMA Leaders & Legends Gala.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Bryce Boyer Joins CIECA Board of Trustees Representing Allstate

CIECA announced that Bryce Boyer, business partner lead consultant for Allstate Insurance Company, joined CIECA’s Board of Trustees, effective immediately.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers