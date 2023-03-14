 Kyle Hardy Joins Auto Care Association as Director of Web, Digital Experience

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
BodyShop Business
The information source for the collision repair industry.
Associations

Auto Care Association Hires Director of Web, Digital Experience

The Auto Care Association announced Kyle Hardy as its new director of web and digital experience.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

The Auto Care Association announced Kyle Hardy as its new director of web and digital experience. Hardy will lead and execute the strategy for the association’s digital member experience, including the website, content library and other web-based platforms utilized by its members.

Related Articles

Hardy is a digital strategist with a background in communication who has specialized in UX design and product development for the last several years.

“I’m so excited to support the digital landscape of the Auto Care Association to ensure our members have an unbeatable experience and easy access to necessary resources,” said Hardy.

Through his extensive experience, Hardy has provided websites for and built relationships with leaders in the automotive industry. After working for various award-winning creative agencies, he is looking forward to advocating for the rights of the consumer and providing digital resources to all aftermarket industry partners.

Hardy studied and graduated from the University of Maryland. Prior to joining the Auto Care Association, he served as the digital producer at the marketing agency VIVA Creative.

For more information on the Auto Care Association, visit autocare.org.

You May Also Like

Associations

WIN Announces 2023 Most Influential Women Award Recipients

The Women’s Industry Network annually honors women whose career achievements have enhanced the collision repair industry.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

In celebration of 2023 International Women's Day, the Women’s Industry Network (WIN) has announced the recipients of its 2023 Most Influential Women (MIW) awards, honoring women whose career achievements have enhanced the collision repair industry.

Six remarkable women will be recognized as new MIWs this year at a gala held during WIN’s 2023 Annual Conference May 1-3, 2023 in San Antonio, Texas.

Read Full Article

More Associations Posts
SEMA Congratulates U.S. Sen. Markwayne Mullin

SEMA congratulates U.S. Sen. Markwayne Mullin (R-OK) on being named the co-chair of the Congressional Automotive Performance and Motorsports Caucus.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
ABAT Educates Legislators on Safe Repairs

Collision repairers from all over the Lone Star State showed up in Austin on Feb. 23 to educate legislators on ABAT’s Safe Repair bill and Fair Appraisal bill. 

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
CIECA Opens Registration for CONNEX 2023

CIECA announced that its 15th annual conference, CONNEX 2023, will be held Sept. 12-13, 2023 at the DoubleTree Hotel by Hilton in Bloomington, Ill.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
CCCR Inaugural Meeting Promotes Professional Standards, Collaboration

The CCCR held its inaugural meeting on Feb. 16, 2023 to introduce the council’s mission and welcome shop owners and managers to come together for the benefit of the collision repair industry.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Other Posts

Auto Care Association, ASE Announce World Class Technicians

The two organizations provide this annual recognition to professional technicians who have attained ASE certification in 22 specific areas during the previous calendar year. 

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Jason Schenker of Prestige Economics to Keynote at 2023 Auto Care Connect

As president of Prestige Economics, Bloomberg News has ranked Schenker the number-one forecaster in the world in 26 different categories since 2011.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Auto Care Association Joins Global Right to Repair Movement

The Auto Care Association announced it has joined other global association leaders to support the global right to repair movement by signing the new right to repair position statement.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
WIN Conference Early-Bird Registration Deadline Approaching

The deadline of March 1 to take advantage of early-bird pricing for the WIN 2023 Educational Conference is fast approaching.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers