Auto Care Association Supports LKQ, Keystone in Patent Fight

The Auto Care Association announced it filed an En Banc Brief of Amicus Curiae on Sept.11 in support of appellants LKQ Corporation and Keystone Automotive Industries, Inc. vs. GM Global Technology Operations LLC, in a matter pending before the United States Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit.

The Auto Care Association’s filing supports the position that it is crucial that minimal design changes do not effectively grant OEMs a monopoly over individual replacement parts for the useful life of the vehicle and therefore that the Court should adopt the KSR test for design patent obviousness.

The full document can be here.

