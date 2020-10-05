Axalta to Participate in CCIF 2020 Virtual Experience

Axalta has announced it will be participating in the Canadian Collision Industry Forum (CCIF) 2020 Virtual Experience Oct. 7-8, 2020. This virtual conference will give attendees the opportunity to network via audio, video and text while participating in workshops and listening to industry-renowned speakers. The CCIF 2020 Virtual Experience will feature a networking lounge, auditoriums and a sponsor’s lounge, where Axalta’s booth will be featured.

Conference attendees can virtually visit Axalta’s booth to speak with an Axalta representative in real-time, schedule future meetings, and obtain information about products and services, all while networking with hundreds of other industry professionals.

“We are dedicated to serving our customers in every way possible, especially during these extraordinary times,” said Troy Weaver, vice president, Global Refinish and president of the Americas at Axalta. “By participating in the CCIF 2020 Virtual Experience, we can connect with our customers and stakeholders through a unique, real-time experience that gives all attendees the opportunity to network as if they were in-person. This virtual event is an innovative, safe way to bring people together and support the collision repair industry.”

As a gold sponsor, Axalta is proud to support the CCIF as they work to bring collision industry stakeholders together to discuss technology, people and profitability. The CCIF 2020 Virtual Experience also provides a venue for all attendees to share information and contribute ideas that could help solve common industry challenges. Axalta is pleased to have the chance to connect with customers about a range of topics and work together to enhance the future of the collision repair industry.

Registration for the CCIF 2020 Virtual Experience includes a special Wednesday reception, all meetings and events on Oct. 7-8, plus access to the Networking Lounge and Sponsor’s Lounge, where you can interact with Axalta.

To register for the event, click here.