Body Bangin’: Dropping DRPs

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

Micki Woods, master marketer for collision repair shops and owner of Micki Woods Marketing, has released the latest episode of “Body Bangin’,” the video podcast that is taking the industry by storm!

Click Here to Read More
In this episode, Woods interviews Drew Plischke, director of client insurance reconciliation at Gold Coast Auto Body, on how the shop dropped all of its DRPs and ran into some pitfalls but ultimately turned things around to make their shop busier and healthier than ever before.

To listen to the audio-only version, see below: What They Did After Dropping Their DRPs with Drew Plischke:

