 Body Bangin': Use the DEG to Get Paid for What You Do!

Body Bangin’: Use the DEG to Get Paid for What You Do!

Micki Woods interviews Danny Gredinberg, administrator of the Database Enhancement Gateway, on how repairers can leverage the DEG to get paid for what they do.

Micki Woods, master marketer for collision repair shops and owner of Micki Woods Marketing, has released the latest episode of “Body Bangin’,” the video podcast that is taking the industry by storm!

In this episode, Woods interviews Danny Gredinberg, who is the administrator of the Database Enhancement Gateway (DEG). Gredinberg explains how collision repairers can use the DEG to get paid for they do by helping with items like:

  • Incorrect labor
  • Missing parts
  • Missing labor
  • Clarification of P-pages

To listen to the audio-only version, see below: You Need This FREE Tool! with Danny Gredinberg:

Body Bangin’: Do Things Different with Michael Bradshaw

Micki Woods interviews Michael Bradshaw of K & M Collision on building an amazing culture and personally connecting with employees.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Body Bangin’: Glue Pulling is Changing the Game!

Micki Woods interviews Danny Hacker of KECO on glue pulling and how it’s changing the game and helping repairers do safer, better repairs.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
2022 BSB Year in Review: Top News Stories

Jason Stahl and Nadine Battah count down the top 10 news stories of 2022.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
2022 BSB Year in Review: Top Consolidator Stories

Jason Stahl and Nadine Battah count down the top 10 consolidator stories of 2022.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

