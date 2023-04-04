Body Bangin’: Use the DEG to Get Paid for What You Do!

Micki Woods, master marketer for collision repair shops and owner of Micki Woods Marketing, has released the latest episode of “Body Bangin’,” the video podcast that is taking the industry by storm!

In this episode, Woods interviews Danny Gredinberg, who is the administrator of the Database Enhancement Gateway (DEG). Gredinberg explains how collision repairers can use the DEG to get paid for they do by helping with items like:

Incorrect labor

Missing parts

Missing labor

Clarification of P-pages

To listen to the audio-only version, see below: You Need This FREE Tool! with Danny Gredinberg: