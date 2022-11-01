 Body Bangin' with Micki Woods and Clay Hoberecht
Guess the Car
Search
Video
Webinar
Products
Buyers Guide
Digital Edition
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
BodyShop Business

on

Body Bangin' with Micki Woods and Clay Hoberecht

on

The Road to AAPEX, Episode 6: The End of the Road

on

Welding on Electric Vehicles, Part 3

on

Welding on Electric Vehicles, Part 2
Advertisement

The Road to AAPEX, Episode 6: The End of the Road

Now there’s just one question left to answer: Did Joe and the Caddy make it to Las Vegas for AAPEX?

Welding on Electric Vehicles, Part 3

How to quickly search for and find OEM hybrid and electric vehicle disabling procedures.

MORE POST

  • Sep 22, 2022

Planning a Buyout of Your

  • Sep 19, 2022

Consolidation Update: The Big Merger

  • Aug 02, 2022

Removing Insurers from the Collision

  • Jul 25, 2022

Auto Body Shop Management: Silo

  • Jun 23, 2022

Do You Have a True

  • May 31, 2022

The Perfect Storm: Is It

  • May 24, 2022

Pricing & Inflation: Will You

  • May 20, 2022

M&A and Collision: An Opportunity

  • May 11, 2022

Auto Body Shop Succession Planning:

  • May 03, 2022

Reader’s Choice 2022: Auto Body

  • Apr 21, 2022

Auto Body Profit: The Squeeze

  • Apr 12, 2022

Auto Body Repair: The Cost

Trending Now

Events: SEMA Show Returns with a Vengeance in 2022

Products: Milwaukee Introduces New M12 FUEL Bandfile

Video: Body Bangin’ with Micki Woods and Clay Hoberecht

News: Suburban Breaks Ground on 20,000-Square-Foot Expansion

Current Issues

October 2022

Digital Edition

Click here  to view past issues.

Newsletter

Get the latest news, insights, and more delivered directly to you inbox.

Subscribe
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Video

Body Bangin’ with Micki Woods and Clay Hoberecht

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

Micki Woods, master marketer for collision repair shops and owner of Micki Woods Marketing, has released the latest episode of “Body Bangin’,” the video podcast that is taking the industry by storm!

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

In this episode, Woods interviews Clay Hoberecht, owner of Best Body Shop in Wichita, Texas, who is experiencing unparalleled success by running his business differently with the goal of doing safe and proper repairs and being compensated appropriately.

To listen to the audio-only version, see below: Get Paid for What You Do and Change Your Mindset with Clay Hoberecht:

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Auto Pros on the Road: Auto Pros Continue Visit to Quarter Mile Muscle

Video: The Road to AAPEX, Episode 5: The Road Less Traveled

AirPro Diagnostics: Wheel Alignments and Vehicle Electronics

AirPro Diagnostics: Calibrating a Forward-Facing Camera

Advertisement
Connect
BodyShop Business