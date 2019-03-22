CIECA Adds Webinar on Photo Estimating and Artificial Intelligence

The Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association (CIECA) has announced a new webinar to take place on Tuesday, April 9 at 11 a.m. CST that will discuss photo estimating and artificial intelligence (AI).

The webinar will feature Raj Pofale, founder and CEO of Claim Genius.



During the one-hour live broadcast, Pofale will address why insurance needs AI and photo estimates. He will also share how photo estimatics is bringing innovation to the claims and recycling industry.



Pofale is a senior technology executive and product development leader with more than 20 years of experience in large-scale enterprise platforms. With a passion for technology and entrepreneurial skills, he invented a disruptive AI product with the intent of making “touchless claims a reality.”

To register for the webinar, click here.