Body Shop Business
Events/photo estimating
ago

CIECA Adds Webinar on Photo Estimating and Artificial Intelligence

Body Shop Business Staff Writers

Body Shop Business Staff Writers,

View bio

GM to Invest $300M, Add 400 Jobs at Michigan Plant for New Chevrolet EV

CIECA Adds Webinar on Photo Estimating and Artificial Intelligence

3M Offers Tech Tips on Abrasives

Four OEMs to Speak at HD Repair Forum

Ford Adds Second North American Site to Build Battery Electrics

Court Rules Against Body Shops in State Farm Antitrust Lawsuit

ASA Supports Connecticut OEM Repair Procedure Legislation

CARSTAR Highlights More Than 50 of its Women Leaders

OEM Auto Body Certification: What's Next?

Communicate with New Chrysler Vehicles

The Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association (CIECA) has announced a new webinar to take place on Tuesday, April 9 at 11 a.m. CST that will discuss photo estimating and artificial intelligence (AI).

The webinar will feature Raj Pofale, founder and CEO of Claim Genius.

During the one-hour live broadcast, Pofale will address why insurance needs AI and photo estimates. He will also share how photo estimatics is bringing innovation to the claims and recycling industry.

Pofale is a senior technology executive and product development leader with more than 20 years of experience in large-scale enterprise platforms. With a passion for technology and entrepreneurial skills, he invented a disruptive AI product with the intent of making “touchless claims a reality.”

To register for the webinar, click here.

Show Full Article