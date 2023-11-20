CIF Announces 13th Annual Cocktails for a Cause

The Collision Industry Foundation (CIF) announced it will be holding its 13th annual “Cocktails for a Cause” charity event on Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024 at the Agua Caliente Casino in the CASCADE Lounge in Palm Springs, Calif. This event will take place the day before the Collision Industry Conference meeting.

The event will feature:

Live drawing for prizes

Great food and beverages

Industry networking

Live auction

The goal of the annual charity event is to raise funds for emergency relief for collision repair industry professionals in times of crisis. Through the generous support of many industry donors and individuals, CIF is continuing this vital mission. In recent years, hundreds of individuals have received disaster relief assistance, including survivors of hurricanes, wildfires, flooding and other significant losses.

To register, visit cifgala.org.