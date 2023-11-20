 CIF Announces 13th Annual Cocktails for a Cause

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
BodyShop Business - Babcox Media
The information source for the collision repair industry.
Events

CIF Announces 13th Annual Cocktails for a Cause

The goal of the annual charity event is to raise funds for emergency relief for collision repair industry professionals in times of crisis.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

The Collision Industry Foundation (CIF) announced it will be holding its 13th annual “Cocktails for a Cause” charity event on Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024 at the Agua Caliente Casino in the CASCADE Lounge in Palm Springs, Calif. This event will take place the day before the Collision Industry Conference meeting.

Related Articles

The event will feature:

  • Live drawing for prizes
  • Great food and beverages
  • Industry networking
  • Live auction

The goal of the annual charity event is to raise funds for emergency relief for collision repair industry professionals in times of crisis. Through the generous support of many industry donors and individuals, CIF is continuing this vital mission. In recent years, hundreds of individuals have received disaster relief assistance, including survivors of hurricanes, wildfires, flooding and other significant losses.

To register, visit cifgala.org.

You May Also Like

Events

Oklahoma Auto Body Association to Host Trade Show

The Oklahoma Auto Body Association will be hosting a trade show and education forum Feb. 2-3, 2024 at the Cox Business Center in Tulsa, Okla. 

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

The Oklahoma Auto Body Association announced it will be hosting a trade show and education forum Feb. 2-3, 2024 at the Cox Business Center in Tulsa, Okla. 

The event will kick off on Friday evening with a vendor social event where attendees can meet with vendors and check out the latest and greatest equipment to catapult their shops in the future. Enhancing this vendor experience will be an appearance by famous comedian Billy D. Washington known for his appearances on HBO, BET and The Last Comic Standing.

Read Full Article

More Events Posts
OEM Summit Session II to Focus on North American Material Outlook

Ducker Carlisle will outline research on the expected metallic and non-metallic material strategies that collision repair facilities will encounter.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Single-Day SEMA Fest Tickets Now Available

The inaugural festival celebrating motorsports, music and car culture will be held Nov. 3-4 at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Driven Brands Collision Conference a Success

The conference featured two days of education, discussions and networking opportunities capped off with a Fenders and Fairways charity golf event.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Driven Brands Collision Conference 2023
SEMA Program Will Empower Women in Automotive Industry

The new SEMA Women in Automotive Symposium offers professional development programs geared toward helping women in the automotive aftermarket.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Other Posts

CIF Announces Enterprise as Repeat Annual Donor

The CIF announced that Enterprise committed again to the CIF Annual Donor Program for the second consecutive year at the Urgent Care tier.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
CIF Announces asTech as Repeat Annual Donor

The CIF announced that asTech has committed again to its Annual Donor Program.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
CIF Responds to Lahaina, Maui Fires

The CIF announced it is seeking disaster relief assistance for collision repairers affected by the devastating Lahaina fires.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Registration for 2023 MSO Symposium Now Open

The meeting will take place on Monday, Oct. 30 at the Mirage Convention Center in Las Vegas prior to the start of the SEMA Show.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers