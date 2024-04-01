CIF’s 13th Annual Charity Event Draws Record Attendance

The Collision Industry Foundation (CIF) saw another record attendance at the 13th Annual Cocktails for a Cause charity last January.

Close to 200 industry friends joined the CIF trustees at the Cascade Lounge of the Agua Caliente Casino in Palm Springs, Calif. The event featured a live auction with some great items such as a Big Green Egg and NASCAR racing package donated by sponsors.

To kick off the evening, CIF Treasurer Jim Ocampo from Axalta Coating Systems welcomed the crowd and thanked everyone for their support. He extended a special heartfelt thank you to event and prize sponsors as well as the CIF’s annual donors.

“Without everyone’s generous contributions, CIF could not fulfill its work,” said Ocampo.

A presentation loop on the screen highlighted some of the help the CIF has provided over the past 20 years through the generous support of the industry.

The goal of this annual event is to provide emergency relief to collision repair professionals by securing and distributing donations to individuals who have experienced significant losses due to natural disasters or other catastrophic events.

If you are interested in becoming an annual donor, contact CIF Administrator Petra Schroeder at [email protected].

If you’re a collision repairer who has experienced significant losses due to natural disasters or other catastrophic events, you can apply for assistance here.