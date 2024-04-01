 CIF’s 13th Annual Charity Event Draws Record Attendance

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
BodyShop Business - Babcox Media
The information source for the collision repair industry.
News

CIF’s 13th Annual Charity Event Draws Record Attendance

Close to 200 industry friends joined CIF trustees to provide emergency relief to collision repair professionals.

Jason Stahl
By Jason Stahl
Jason Stahl has 30 years of experience as an editor, and has been editor of BodyShop Business for the past 18 years. He currently is a gold pin member of the Collision Industry Conference. Jason, who hails from Cleveland, Ohio, earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from John Carroll University and started his career in journalism at a weekly newspaper, doing everything from delivering newspapers to selling advertising space to writing articles.
Published:

The Collision Industry Foundation (CIF) saw another record attendance at the 13th Annual Cocktails for a Cause charity last January.

Related Articles

Close to 200 industry friends joined the CIF trustees at the Cascade Lounge of the Agua Caliente Casino in Palm Springs, Calif. The event featured a live auction with some great items such as a Big Green Egg and NASCAR racing package donated by sponsors.

To kick off the evening, CIF Treasurer Jim Ocampo from Axalta Coating Systems welcomed the crowd and thanked everyone for their support. He extended a special heartfelt thank you to event and prize sponsors as well as the CIF’s annual donors.

“Without everyone’s generous contributions, CIF could not fulfill its work,” said Ocampo.

A presentation loop on the screen highlighted some of the help the CIF has provided over the past 20 years through the generous support of the industry.

The goal of this annual event is to provide emergency relief to collision repair professionals by securing and distributing donations to individuals who have experienced significant losses due to natural disasters or other catastrophic events.

If you are interested in becoming an annual donor, contact CIF Administrator Petra Schroeder at [email protected].

If you’re a collision repairer who has experienced significant losses due to natural disasters or other catastrophic events, you can apply for assistance here.

You May Also Like

News

BendPak Founder Don Henthorn Passes Away

Henthorn grew BendPak from a small machine shop to a global leader in car lifts and garage equipment.

Jason Stahl
By Jason Stahl
Jason Stahl has 30 years of experience as an editor, and has been editor of BodyShop Business for the past 18 years. He currently is a gold pin member of the Collision Industry Conference. Jason, who hails from Cleveland, Ohio, earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from John Carroll University and started his career in journalism at a weekly newspaper, doing everything from delivering newspapers to selling advertising space to writing articles.
Published:

Don Henthorn, owner and founder of BendPak Inc., peacefully passed away at home Thursday, March 28 at the age of 85. Under his leadership, BendPak has grown from a small machine shop to one of the world’s leading manufacturers of car lifts and automotive service equipment.

Management and operations of the privately owned company are unchanged.

Read Full Article

More News Posts
CIF Announces 2024 Board of Trustees

The board includes 15 industry leaders who have volunteered their time and made the commitment to serve the mission and vision of CIF.

By Jason Stahl
Classic Collision Acquires 100th Business in Four Years

Classic Collision has announced the acquisition of Heat Collision Auto Body Specialist in North Miami and West Park, Fla.

By Jason Stahl
People on the Move

Recent personnel news that has appeared on bodyshopbusiness.com.

By Jason Stahl
Collision Vision Appoints New CEO

Dan Dent, renowned for his transformative leadership at Nissan, joins Collision Vision to steer the company into a new era of innovation and growth.

By Jason Stahl

Other Posts

Top 5 Stories of the Week

A recap of the top five stories on bodyshopbusiness.com during the week of March 25.

By Jason Stahl
Consolidator Report

Consolidation news from the week of March 25.

By Jason Stahl
Eustis Body Shop Earns Tesla-Approved Status

Eustis Body Shop announced that its Amber Hill location in Lincoln, Neb., has officially become a Tesla-Approved Collision Center.

By Jason Stahl
Kinderhook Acquires Kaizen Collision

Kaizen Auto Care is a full-service collision repair chain with 48 locations across Arizona, Colorado, Southern California, Iowa, Nebraska and Nevada.

By Jason Stahl