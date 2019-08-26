Early Bird Registration for 8th Annual MSO Symposium Ends Soon

Early-bird registration for the 2019 MSO Symposium taking place on Monday, Nov. 4, 2019 in Las Vegas at Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino ends on Sept. 20, 2019.

Join leading executives from the largest and most successful collision repair facilities in North America at this exclusive annual event, which allows MSO employees to gather in an exclusive and trusted conference environment to discover opportunities, establish important relationships and secure pertinent knowledge on trends and topics influencing their businesses. As always, the event’s agenda, timing and content is directed by industry-leading executives who voluntarily participate on the program’s advisory board.

Attendees of last year’s event represented more than 4,000 collision repair facilities with a total annual revenue exceeding $7 billion. The program continues to evolve, including a move several years ago that expanded the list of companies and individuals who could attend.

This year’s event will feature networking opportunities and a dynamic and interactive agenda set to make large and growing repair facilities more efficient and productive. Some of the sessions include:

Increasing Concerns of Technology and Ride Sharing Expansion

The Impact on FNOL, Estimating, and the Vehicle Owner

The Growth and Evolution of Dealership MSOs

The status of the industry and OEM certification programs

Those interested in registering for the 2019 event should be advised that attendance is limited and you must qualify to attend. Qualification standards are met by insurers, OEMs, multi-shop operators and single-location repair facilities with annual sales of greater than $3 million. The only exception is the limited number of sponsors that help underwrite the event.

To register for the MSO Symposium, click here. For questions or sponsorship information, contact Jennie Lenk at [email protected] or Brian Nessen at [email protected].