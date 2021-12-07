 First Episode of ASA Podcast Released
First Episode of ASA Podcast Released

Associations

First Episode of ASA Podcast Released

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

The first episode in the Technology and Telematics (TTF) Podcast series, titled “A Changing Fleet”, is now live on the Automotive Service Association’s (ASA) podcast channel and the Taking the Hill legislative page of the ASA website. This podcast series will feature a variety of industry experts discussing the transition to an “all-electric” automotive future.

Click Here to Read More
The first episode of the TTF podcast features a discussion between Wayne Weikel, senior director of State Affairs for the Alliance for Automotive Innovation, and Bob Redding, ASA’s Washington, D.C. representative.

In this podcast, Redding and Weikel discuss:

  • Federal and state electric vehicle legislation, including the recently passed Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and the in-process budget reconciliation package
  • The massive investments being made by auto manufacturers in a push towards developing and deploying a national electric fleet
  • Issues and opportunities in establishing a national network of electric vehicle charging stations
  • What independent repair shop owners and other industry members can do to prepare for a changing fleet

To listen to the podcast, click here.

ASA advances professionalism and excellence in the automotive repair industry through education, representation and member services. To learn more about the new and improved ASA, visit ASAshop.org or call (817) 514-2901.

In this article:
Associations: ASA: New Regional Executive Director for Great Lakes Region

Associations: Southeast Collision Conference Set for Feb. 3-5, 2022

Associations: New Legislation Includes Vehicle Safety Provisions

Associations: U.S. House Small Business Committee Holds Hearing with SBA

