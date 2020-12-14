Connect with us

OEMs

Ford Collision Network Nears 100% I-CAR Gold Class

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

Ford announced that shops registered in the Ford Certified Collision
Network (FCCN) have reached a 99.7% level of I-CAR Gold Class recognition in 2020, placing them among the best-in-class for OEM and insurance network participants.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Gold Class recognition is the highest role-relevant training achievement recognized by the collision repair industry. Combined with the additional
educational requirements of the FCCN program, the training helps to maintain up-to-date knowledge and skills that contribute to proper repairs,
improved business performance and risk reduction.

“The Ford Motor Company continues to work closely with I-CAR through its Sustaining Partner Program,” said Dean Bruce, collision marketing manager for Ford. “This past year, our FCCN shops reached new heights in not only achieving Gold Class recognition but also through interactions with I-CAR’s ‘Ask RTS’ website portal (Repairability Technical Support). FCCN centers
continue to engage in Ford-recommended solutions including I-CAR RTS and training resources.”

Ford-specific inquiries to I-CAR’s RTS portal and the “Ask I-CAR” website increased dramatically in 2020 compared to the previous year, another indication of the important relationship between Ford and I-CAR. Through mid-October, hits to the “Ask I-CAR” website were up over 1,876% versus the full-year results for 2019. Additionally, the number of Ford questions
submitted to “Ask I-CAR” in the same period rose over 50% from those recorded the year before.

Shops interested in enrolling in the FCCN, or updating existing profiles, —can visit Collision.Ford.com/FordCertifiedCollisionNetwork.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

OEMs: Certified Collision Care Program Recognized by Saskatchewan Government Insurance

News: Aptiv, Hyundai to Form Autonomous Driving Joint Venture

News: Toyota Offers Opt-in, Usage-Based Auto Insurance

News: VW, Porsche to Recall 227,000 Cars Over Airbag, Seatbelt Issues

Advertisement

on

Ford Collision Network Nears 100% I-CAR Gold Class

on

GM Reveals New GM Genuine Parts and ACDelco Parts Packaging

on

GM, Mitchell Launch GM Collision Repair Network in Canada

on

FCA Issues Position Statement on Opt OE Parts
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Recent Posts

OEMs: Ford Collision Network Nears 100% I-CAR Gold Class

News: Axalta Releases 68th Global Automotive Color Popularity Report

News: Shops’ Opportunity to Grade Insurers Ends This Week

Video: VIDEO: Providing a Safe Workplace, Part 2

Consolidators: Consolidator Report
Current Video

Guess the Car

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Webinars

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Abaris Training Resourses Inc

Abaris Training Resourses Inc
Contact: Louis DorworthPhone: 775-827-6568Fax: 775-827-6599
5401 Longley Ln, Suite 49, Reno NV
Learn More

POPULAR POSTS

Sponsored Content

A CLOSER LOOK AT GAS-CATALYTIC INFRARED CURING IN REFINISH

Sponsored Content

THE POWER LIES WITHIN THE PROBLEM SOLVERS: THE IMPORTANCE OF TECH REPS

Sponsored Content

Effective Marketing for Collision Repairers

Sponsored Content

In Search of a Good Technician
Connect