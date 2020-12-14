Ford Collision Network Nears 100% I-CAR Gold Class

Ford announced that shops registered in the Ford Certified Collision Network (FCCN) have reached a 99.7% level of I-CAR Gold Class recognition in 2020, placing them among the best-in-class for OEM and insurance network participants.

Gold Class recognition is the highest role-relevant training achievement recognized by the collision repair industry. Combined with the additional

educational requirements of the FCCN program, the training helps to maintain up-to-date knowledge and skills that contribute to proper repairs,

improved business performance and risk reduction.

“The Ford Motor Company continues to work closely with I-CAR through its Sustaining Partner Program,” said Dean Bruce, collision marketing manager for Ford. “This past year, our FCCN shops reached new heights in not only achieving Gold Class recognition but also through interactions with I-CAR’s ‘Ask RTS’ website portal (Repairability Technical Support). FCCN centers

continue to engage in Ford-recommended solutions including I-CAR RTS and training resources.”

Ford-specific inquiries to I-CAR’s RTS portal and the “Ask I-CAR” website increased dramatically in 2020 compared to the previous year, another indication of the important relationship between Ford and I-CAR. Through mid-October, hits to the “Ask I-CAR” website were up over 1,876% versus the full-year results for 2019. Additionally, the number of Ford questions

submitted to “Ask I-CAR” in the same period rose over 50% from those recorded the year before.

Shops interested in enrolling in the FCCN, or updating existing profiles, —can visit Collision.Ford.com/FordCertifiedCollisionNetwork.

