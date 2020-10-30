Ford Executive to Discuss Electric Vehicles in Next CIECA Webinar

The Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association (CIECA) announced that Mark Kaufman, global director of electrification for Ford, will present its next CIECAST webinar, “The Future of Electric Vehicles,” on Nov. 17 at 11 a.m. CST. All industry segments, including CIECA members and non-members, are invited to attend.

During the one-hour live presentation, Kaufman will talk about the expected timeline for the increased use of EVs and Ford’s approach to electrification. He will also discuss Ford Certified Collision Network preparedness for EV collision repair.

Kaufman currently leads the company’s overarching strategy for electrified vehicles and heads Ford Team Edison. Formed in October 2017, Ford Team Edison is the company’s dedicated global cross-functional battery electric vehicle team. In this role, Kaufman is responsible for leading dozens of teams worldwide, all working collaboratively to bring electric vehicles, technology and services to market.

Kaufman joined Ford in 1989. He holds a Master of Engineering degree from the University of Michigan and an undergraduate degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Illinois, as well as an MBA from the University of Michigan.

Following the presentation, there will be a Q&A session.

Attendees can earn Automotive Management Institute (AMi) credit toward an industry-recognized, professional designation and specialty degree by attending this webinar.

To register for the CIECAST, click here.

